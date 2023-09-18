Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, DeMarcus Ware reflect on memorable Alumni Weekend returning to Denver

Sep 18, 2023 at 09:30 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

From an alumni dinner on Saturday to his recognition as a Pro Football Hall of Famer in front of the Denver fans, DeMarcus Ware had plenty to smile about throughout the past weekend. One of the biggest thrills for him, though, was walking through the tunnel at Empower Field at Mile High and hearing the roar of Broncos Country once again.

After his pregame ceremony, Ware reflected on why his teammates and the Broncos' fan base made the weekend so special for him. 

"It's the camaraderie of guys from old and new, that locker-room vibe that you get those stories from the Super Bowl XXXIII team," Ware said. "Having the guys that you played with come back, but also just seeing the fans. Seeing the fans one more time. You're walking through that tunnel, and they're yelling for you. And that's the heartbeat of the stadium that you can't get any other place but here." 

Legendary former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, said his return to Mile High brought back memories from his 10-year career with Denver. 

"It reminds you of everything you miss about the game," Bailey said. "There is no doubt that's one consistent theme around every guy that's played: They miss the locker room. I don't think that's going to ever end. When you have a big group of guys like that, fighting for one thing, you just don't have that on the other side. I mean, I've been out of the game 10 years now. I'm still looking for it — can't find it. You can't find it. To come back, it really brings back all those memories."

