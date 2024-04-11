 Skip to main content
Mile High Morning: Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware performs on 'The Masked Singer'

Apr 11, 2024 at 10:12 AM
The Lead

DeMarcus Ware was highly qualified for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he was inducted in 2023.

Turns out, he's highly koala-fied as a singer, as well.

In the latest episode of FOX's "The Masked Singer," Ware removed a koala mask to reveal himself as a competitor on the hit show.

Ware anonymously performed "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears for Fears, and while he was voted off at the end of the show, one of the judges told Ware that he "sang so beautifully."

As the judges attempted to guess Ware's identity, they used hints to come up with some of his contemporaries in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders. One judge came even closer, guessing that Ware was fellow Broncos Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

No one, though, guessed Ware's true identity before he took off the mask.

"It was awesome," Ware said. "All my life I've always wore a mask, but I sacked quarterbacks doing that. And now I put on the koala mask and no one knew who I was, and so the personality of me actually came out. I got to have fun."

