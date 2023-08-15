Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joins University of Tennessee faculty as professor of practice

The Lead

Peyton Manning has kept busy since he ended his playing days with a victory in Super Bowl 50. This fall, he will add teaching to that list.

The University of Tennessee announced Manning would be joining classes in the College of Communication as an expert to share his industry insights. Manning enjoyed a prolific career as the Volunteers' quarterback from 1994 to 1997, but he also graduated with honors from the College of Communication, where he studied Speech Communication.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well-prepared for their careers."

Manning will teach on topics both inside and outside of the sports sphere, including public speaking, leadership and communication and sports reporting. After Manning spent decades schooling opposing defensive backs on the football field, the University of Tennessee is eager for him to teach the next generation of Volunteer students.

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college's faculty," College of Communication and Information dean Joseph Mazer said. "Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Since completing his playing career with the Broncos, Manning launched his own production company, Omaha Productions, and has continued to make an imprint on the NFL landscape. Manning and his brother Eli have hosted an alternate "ManningCast" telecast of ESPN's Monday Night Football for the past couple of seasons, along with creating the ESPN+ documentary show Peyton's Places. He was a 2017 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame and 2021 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Broncos Ring of Fame.