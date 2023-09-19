Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey believes CB Pat Surtain II will be 'one of the all-time greats'

Sep 19, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

An eight-time Pro Bowler for the Broncos, Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey is among just one of the elite defensive backs that have suited up in Denver.

That standard continues today with cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons. Bailey, who returned to Denver this weekend for Alumni Weekend, was effusive in his praise of both defensive standouts.

Bailey said he believes the third-year corner can someday earn a gold jacket and a spot in Canton. 

"When he came out, I said … the sky's the limit for him," Bailey said on Sunday. "He can have a Hall-of-Fame career, and he's on his way. I'm not going to shy away from putting those lofty goals in front of him. I'm sure he's just thinking about the next game. When you see it, you see it. God-willing, he stays healthy and continues to play and get better. You can't complain. He's going to be one of the all-time greats."

Bailey is also impressed by the Broncos' talented safety.

"I keep thinking he's peaking, and he just keeps getting better," Bailey said of Simmons. "You can just tell, every year he gets more and more comfortable with what he has to do. He's a great leader; [he] leads by example. When you talk about a Bronco great, he's going to be one of those that you talk about — one of the greats."

Below the Fold

In his Football Morning in America column, NBC Sports writer Peter King selected rookie Marvin Mims Jr. as his Special Teams player of the week.

"No one breaks punt returns anymore, but Mims, a second-round rookie from Oklahoma, juked and scampered 45 yards with one in the second quarter of Denver's close loss to Washington," King wrote. "Add his 60-yard TD catch from Russell Wilson and another 54-yard reception and young man, you've had a day."

