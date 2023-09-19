Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey believes CB Pat Surtain II will be 'one of the all-time greats'

The Lead

An eight-time Pro Bowler for the Broncos, Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey is among just one of the elite defensive backs that have suited up in Denver.

That standard continues today with cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons. Bailey, who returned to Denver this weekend for Alumni Weekend, was effusive in his praise of both defensive standouts.

Bailey said he believes the third-year corner can someday earn a gold jacket and a spot in Canton.

"When he came out, I said … the sky's the limit for him," Bailey said on Sunday. "He can have a Hall-of-Fame career, and he's on his way. I'm not going to shy away from putting those lofty goals in front of him. I'm sure he's just thinking about the next game. When you see it, you see it. God-willing, he stays healthy and continues to play and get better. You can't complain. He's going to be one of the all-time greats."

Bailey is also impressed by the Broncos' talented safety.