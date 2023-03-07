Mile High Morning: Greg Cosell on why Greg Dulcich is a 'really intriguing player' in Sean Payton's offense

The Lead

Much of the speculation about what impact new Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton will have is centered on the play of quarterback Russell Wilson or, perhaps, wide receivers like Jerry Jeudy. But one person who might be flying under the radar a bit has to be tight end Greg Dulcich.

In his rookie season, Dulcich appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and was a catalyst for the offense at times with his combination of speed and soft hands. In all, he caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns, leaving fans and analysts intrigued by his talent.

Last week, at the Combine, ESPN NFL Matchup executive producer and analyst Greg Cosell identified Dulcich as a player to watch for the Broncos as they continue their offensive transition under Payton.

"One player I really like — and I'm curious to see how he gets deployed in Sean's offense — is Greg Dulcich," Cosell told DenverBroncos.com. "I think he's a really intriguing player. I think he's got three-level ability. I think that he's a really interesting player that could be a multiple-location player within your formations. He can stretch the seam, he can run vertical routes. I think in some ways — even though he's a tight end and this player I'm going to mention was a wide receiver — for Sean, I think that he's almost in the Sean system like a Marques Colston. I think he could be kind of like that guy, and I think he's a really intriguing guy."