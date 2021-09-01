Mile High Morning: GMFB's Kyle Brandt predicts Surtain will take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors 

The Lead

First-round pick Pat Surtain II has yet to take a regular season snap for the Broncos, but expectations are already sky-high for the rookie cornerback from Alabama.

Surtain exploded onto the scene in his preseason debut, excelling in coverage and hauling in an interception, which he returned for a score. Surtain is making sure that the league knows his name straight out of the gate, and his playmaking ability has earned him high praise from Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt. Ten days before the start of the regular season, Brandt already sees the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in Surtain's future.

While GMFB discussed which rookies were most likely to appear on next season's NFL Top 100 list, Brandt went all in on Surtain.