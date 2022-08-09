Mile High Morning: Georgia Tech honors Demaryius Thomas

Below the Fold

There are a number of players in the NFL who consistently perform at a high level but don't always get the recognition they deserve. With this in mind, NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund compiled a list of the top 10 most underrated players in the NFL.

"Simmons had a career year in 2019 and received the franchise tag a couple times before finally getting a long-term deal last year, but I feel like we don't see a ton of lists that show he's continuing to perform at an elite level," Frelund wrote. "Well, he has indeed, ranking among the top five safeties in win share in each of the past three seasons and third overall at the position in that time period. Simmons has recorded at least 20 defensive stops in each of the past three seasons, per PFF. That is a solid number of stops for a safety to amass. The main reason he's on this list, though, is that computer vision shows he's been the second-best safety in coverage over the past three seasons."