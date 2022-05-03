Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

Below the Fold

For a detailed look at what made former Samford receiver and return specialist Montrell Washington such an intriguing prospect, The Gazette's George Stoia spoke with former teammates and coaches going back to his high-school days.

There's the speed, of course — he clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at private workouts and a friend told Stoia he's seen him run 4.25 — but there's also the person Washington is, they said.

"It's a great story in itself," Samford head coach Chris Hatcher told Stoia. "The guy persevered. He never quit. To be honest with you, I think there were days he probably thought about it, but he didn't. And he ended up living out a tremendous dream of being a college graduate, an All-American and now gets to perform at the highest level in the NFL. It's what dreams are made of and it couldn't have happened to a better person."