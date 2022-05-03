Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

The Lead
In a month, Broncos fans can take part in the organization's goal of leaving a lasting impact in the community. On June 3, 2022, the team and Mile High United Way will host the fourth annual Denver Day of Service, inviting fans to volunteer like in past years.
In each of the past two years, about 250 residents volunteered 500 hours via in-person and remote opportunities, and at the inaugural Denver Day of Service, more than 500 volunteers took part and contributed nearly 1,500 hours of community work.
"Over the past few years, Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together," Broncos V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says. "We're proud to be partnering with Mile High United Way and so many great community organizations again this year."
In 2022, the following 23 organizations will host volunteering opportunities for a total of 35 projects; fans can find more information and sign-up info here. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes — and they're encouraged to wear Broncos gear.
- A Precious Child
- Center for Work Education and Employment
- Children's Hospital CO
- Clothes to Kids of Denver
- Denver Children's Advocacy Center
- Denver Inner City Parish
- Denver Rescue Mission
- Denver Urban Gardens
- Family Tree
- Food Bank of the Rockies
- Freedom Service Dogs of America
- Friends of the Haven/The Baby Haven
- Metro Caring
- Mile High Behavioral Healthcare/Comitis Crisis Center
- Rise Against Suicide
- Sun Valley Kitchen and Community Center
- The Gathering Place
- U.S. Hunger
- UCHealth
- Vitalant
- Volunteers of America
- Warren Village
- Zuma's Rescue Ranch
Below the Fold
For a detailed look at what made former Samford receiver and return specialist Montrell Washington such an intriguing prospect, The Gazette's George Stoia spoke with former teammates and coaches going back to his high-school days.
There's the speed, of course — he clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at private workouts and a friend told Stoia he's seen him run 4.25 — but there's also the person Washington is, they said.
"It's a great story in itself," Samford head coach Chris Hatcher told Stoia. "The guy persevered. He never quit. To be honest with you, I think there were days he probably thought about it, but he didn't. And he ended up living out a tremendous dream of being a college graduate, an All-American and now gets to perform at the highest level in the NFL. It's what dreams are made of and it couldn't have happened to a better person."