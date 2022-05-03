Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

May 03, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220503_mhm

The Lead

In a month, Broncos fans can take part in the organization's goal of leaving a lasting impact in the community. On June 3, 2022, the team and Mile High United Way will host the fourth annual Denver Day of Service, inviting fans to volunteer like in past years.

In each of the past two years, about 250 residents volunteered 500 hours via in-person and remote opportunities, and at the inaugural Denver Day of Service, more than 500 volunteers took part and contributed nearly 1,500 hours of community work.

"Over the past few years, Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together," Broncos V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says. "We're proud to be partnering with Mile High United Way and so many great community organizations again this year."

In 2022, the following 23 organizations will host volunteering opportunities for a total of 35 projects; fans can find more information and sign-up info here. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes — and they're encouraged to wear Broncos gear.

  • A Precious Child
  • Center for Work Education and Employment
  • Children's Hospital CO
  • Clothes to Kids of Denver
  • Denver Children's Advocacy Center
  • Denver Inner City Parish
  • Denver Rescue Mission
  • Denver Urban Gardens
  • Family Tree
  • Food Bank of the Rockies
  • Freedom Service Dogs of America
  • Friends of the Haven/The Baby Haven
  • Metro Caring
  • Mile High Behavioral Healthcare/Comitis Crisis Center
  • Rise Against Suicide
  • Sun Valley Kitchen and Community Center
  • The Gathering Place
  • U.S. Hunger
  • UCHealth
  • Vitalant
  • Volunteers of America
  • Warren Village
  • Zuma's Rescue Ranch

Below the Fold

For a detailed look at what made former Samford receiver and return specialist Montrell Washington such an intriguing prospect, The Gazette's George Stoia spoke with former teammates and coaches going back to his high-school days.

There's the speed, of course — he clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at private workouts and a friend told Stoia he's seen him run 4.25 — but there's also the person Washington is, they said.

"It's a great story in itself," Samford head coach Chris Hatcher told Stoia. "The guy persevered. He never quit. To be honest with you, I think there were days he probably thought about it, but he didn't. And he ended up living out a tremendous dream of being a college graduate, an All-American and now gets to perform at the highest level in the NFL. It's what dreams are made of and it couldn't have happened to a better person."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well," The Washington Post's Mark Maske wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Without a first-round pick, Broncos revel in having Russell Wilson instead

As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote, "Nobody dines on $100 filet mignon and then regrets not ordering the meatloaf."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning announces scholarship endowment in memory of Demaryius Thomas

Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life," Manning said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett detail their roles in Broncos' collaborative draft process

"I think going through the draft process, obviously playing 10 years in the league and playing a lot of football, you kind of know what it takes, a little bit," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: KJ Hamler 'well ahead of schedule' in ACL recovery, The Athletic dives into the process

"I've just got to go out there and play and get back on the field," Hamler told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

news

Mile High Morning: Daniel Jeremiah breaks down potential best-case defensive picks for the Broncos at No. 64

"If you're looking for an edge rusher in that range, [Oklahoma's] Nik Bonitto would be a home run," Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson discusses expectations for style of play in Denver and more in podcast with Greg Olsen

"I think what we can expect is a lot of showtime games," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: New ESPN mock draft from Kiper and McShay frontloads Broncos draft with defensive talent

With the Broncos' first two picks, ESPN's draft analysts project a couple of playmakers on defense.

news

Mile High Morning: Dalton Risner speaks to next generation of Colorado football players at National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter banquet

"Even when you get in the NFL, it's important for you to believe in yourself," Risner said.

news

Mile High Morning: What Russell Wilson's senior season at Wisconsin could tell us about his first year in Denver

"He'll set the standard and the expectation that no one else can match," Bret Bielema told The Gazette's George Stoia.

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb returning to school to finish college degree, fulfill promise to his mom

"I promised moms that I was gonna finish when I signed," Chubb said. "So I've got to keep that promise."

Advertising