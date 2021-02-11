Mile High Morning: Four Broncos ranked in Pro Football Focus' top 101 players of 2020

The Lead

As George Paton gets to work to reshape the Broncos' roster in his first year as general manager, he'll have a foundation that has several of the league's best players.

In Pro Football Focus’ ranking of the top 101 players from the 2020 season, the Broncos saw four of their players make the list.

Bolles (No. 19 overall) earned the top ranking among Broncos players, and was the third-highest ranked offensive lineman.

"Bolles didn't allow a sack all season, surrendering just 13 total pressures and accumulating 10 fewer penalties than he did this time a year ago," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "Bolles became a franchise left tackle this season and did so pass blocking for a quarterback who wasn't among the best in the league at making his life any easier."

The left tackle was also the Broncos' only offensive player to make the list. The other three Broncos who made it all came from Denver's secondary: cornerback Bryce Callahan (No. 61), safety Kareem Jackson (No. 87) and safety Justin Simmons (No. 99).

Callahan allowed a passer rating of just 46.9 when he was target, Monson wrote, and Callahan was not beaten on a pass longer than 19 yards. Monson also noted that Jackson allowed just one touchdown all season.

And even though Monson argues that Simmons' season was a slight step down from his breakout 2019 season, he was still impressed by what Simmons was able to do even with injuries piling up on defense.