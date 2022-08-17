Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Former SMU teammates Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn reunite in Denver

Aug 17, 2022 at 09:10 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220817_MHM

The Lead

Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn met as Mustangs, and now they have reunited as Broncos.

Their paths to Denver were very different, but the former Southern Methodist University wide receivers are teammates once again. The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider dug into the duo's history playing together at SMU and how they found their way back to the same team this season.

"I mess with a lot of guys in our locker room, saying, 'I don't care what school y'all went to. If me and Trey were on the field against y'all's team, we would have given you boys some problems,'" Sutton told Kosmider. "We built that bond, built that connection and became brothers. It's fun to be able to chase that here."

Quinn and Sutton were a dynamic one-two punch at SMU in 2017. Quinn led the team in receptions with 114, while Sutton was second with 68. Together, they combined for 182 receptions, 2,321 yards and 25 touchdowns. Their combined production was electric, and they developed a respect for each other's game that continues in Denver.

"Courtland is a 'not a God, but more than a man' type of guy," Quinn told Kosmider. "He's a presence in that room. … [To be playing with Sutton again], it's been a humbling experience, for sure."

The Broncos' wide receiver room is stacked, with multiple players competing to join Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler on the roster. Quinn is one of those receivers fighting for a spot.

No matter how the next few weeks shape up, Kosmider noted that the duo's reunion on the Broncos has been a fun and memorable experience for them.

"[Quinn's] already seen enough in the NFL to know each chance to be on the field — especially when it comes next to a friend like Sutton — is a moment worth cherishing," Kosmider wrote.

Below the Fold

Justin Simmons is confident that the Broncos have what it takes to not only make the playoffs in 2022, but win the Super Bowl.

"In terms of the playoffs, I'm really excited,"Simmons said on “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday. "Like you said, I just missed the Super Bowl with Denver; got drafted the year after, and then since then, the best record that I've been a part of was 9-7, just missing that playoff berth. Guys are hungry, and obviously, Russ is hungry. We got a hungry group, we've got a talented group, and that's what I'm really looking forward to. I feel like if you have that -- as long as we don't beat ourselves -- I like our chances to host playoff games and eventually hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of the year."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway headlines Broncos selected to inaugural California High School Hall of Fame class

John Lynch, Dennis Smith, Gary Zimmerman and D.J. Williams were also chosen.

news

Mile High Morning: Could Javonte Williams be this year's breakout fantasy football star?

ESPN's Mike Clay notes that Williams could be the Jonathan Taylor of 2022.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos offense ranked top-nine in the NFL

NFL.com's Adam Schein ranks the Broncos' offense higher than the Packers, 49ers and more.

news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar named one of 20 greatest players not yet in the Hall of Fame

Gradishar has been a finalist multiple times, but still has yet to reach Canton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II ranked as NFL's fifth-best cornerback by former QB David Carr

Entering just his second season, Surtain is the youngest player on the list.

news

Mile High Morning: Georgia Tech honors Demaryius Thomas

Georgia Tech held a ceremony honoring Demaryius Thomas on Monday.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at how Melvin Gordon III can make an impact on Denver's offense in 2022

ESPN's Jeff Legwold talked to Melvin Gordon III and his coaches about the veteran running back's impact.

news

Mile High Morning: How Russell Wilson has changed the Broncos' culture

The Ringer's Danny Heifetz talked to Russell Wilson about his mindset and expectations heading into 2022.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Calvin Anderson is always ready to start

Calvin Anderson may only have one career start at right tackle, but he is prepared to earn a starting role in 2022.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'has Hall of Fame potential,' according to Hall of Famer Champ Bailey

Pat Surtain II and his father sat down with The Pivot Podcast to discuss football, family and Surtain II's success.

news

Mile High Morning: Lloyd Cushenberry III won't back down in competition for starting center job

Despite competition on the offensive line, center Lloyd Cushenberry III is confident he can retain his spot.

Advertising