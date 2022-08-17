Mile High Morning: Former SMU teammates Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn reunite in Denver

The Lead

Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn met as Mustangs, and now they have reunited as Broncos.

Their paths to Denver were very different, but the former Southern Methodist University wide receivers are teammates once again. The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider dug into the duo's history playing together at SMU and how they found their way back to the same team this season.

"I mess with a lot of guys in our locker room, saying, 'I don't care what school y'all went to. If me and Trey were on the field against y'all's team, we would have given you boys some problems,'" Sutton told Kosmider. "We built that bond, built that connection and became brothers. It's fun to be able to chase that here."

Quinn and Sutton were a dynamic one-two punch at SMU in 2017. Quinn led the team in receptions with 114, while Sutton was second with 68. Together, they combined for 182 receptions, 2,321 yards and 25 touchdowns. Their combined production was electric, and they developed a respect for each other's game that continues in Denver.

"Courtland is a 'not a God, but more than a man' type of guy," Quinn told Kosmider. "He's a presence in that room. … [To be playing with Sutton again], it's been a humbling experience, for sure."

The Broncos' wide receiver room is stacked, with multiple players competing to join Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler on the roster. Quinn is one of those receivers fighting for a spot.

No matter how the next few weeks shape up, Kosmider noted that the duo's reunion on the Broncos has been a fun and memorable experience for them.