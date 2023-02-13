Mile High Morning: Former Broncos Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Sanders evaluate what Sean Payton can bring to Denver

The Lead

You can count Shannon Sharpe among the many Broncos fans excited to see what Sean Payton can do in Denver.

As the Broncos' new head coach prepares for the 2023 season, Sharpe was asked to rate his excitement for Payton, and he hardly hesitated.

"Uh, 10," Sharpe told KOA's Brandon Krisztal. "I'm excited because he knows what it takes to win, and it's about winning. He's going to change [things]. His style of coaching isn't for everyone, but he's the coach and so you're going to have to adapt to what you did in order to fit to what he does. So I'm very excited, because Broncos Country, that's what we deserve. We demand it. What's been transpiring since they last won the Super Bowl — no playoff appearances and the mediocrity and sometimes just the lack of effort, I think, is not acceptable for that region, for us, for guys that played for the Broncos, for the fans that root for the Broncos. That's unacceptable. So hopefully this is a sign of great things to come."

Another former Bronco, Emmanuel Sanders, can speak to Payton's impact with experience, as he played for Payton and the Saints in 2020.

"Me being in the huddle with the Saints, I always felt like he was one or two plays ahead of the defensive coordinator," Sanders told 9NEWS' Mike Klis. "Where I've been in other huddles where the offensive coordinator is one or two plays behind the defensive coordinator. But it's hard to figure out Sean. And he has Russell Wilson as his quarterback and playmakers like Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, so it's going to be fun."

With his remarkable offensive mind, Payton could help Wilson return to his previous heights as a quarterback. Sanders said what he saw from Wilson in the final games of the season showed the potential Wilson still has in spite of an otherwise up-and-down year.