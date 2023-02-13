Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Sanders evaluate what Sean Payton can bring to Denver

Feb 13, 2023 at 09:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

230213_mhm

The Lead

You can count Shannon Sharpe among the many Broncos fans excited to see what Sean Payton can do in Denver.

As the Broncos' new head coach prepares for the 2023 season, Sharpe was asked to rate his excitement for Payton, and he hardly hesitated.

"Uh, 10," Sharpe told KOA's Brandon Krisztal. "I'm excited because he knows what it takes to win, and it's about winning. He's going to change [things]. His style of coaching isn't for everyone, but he's the coach and so you're going to have to adapt to what you did in order to fit to what he does. So I'm very excited, because Broncos Country, that's what we deserve. We demand it. What's been transpiring since they last won the Super Bowl — no playoff appearances and the mediocrity and sometimes just the lack of effort, I think, is not acceptable for that region, for us, for guys that played for the Broncos, for the fans that root for the Broncos. That's unacceptable. So hopefully this is a sign of great things to come."

Another former Bronco, Emmanuel Sanders, can speak to Payton's impact with experience, as he played for Payton and the Saints in 2020.

"Me being in the huddle with the Saints, I always felt like he was one or two plays ahead of the defensive coordinator," Sanders told 9NEWS' Mike Klis. "Where I've been in other huddles where the offensive coordinator is one or two plays behind the defensive coordinator. But it's hard to figure out Sean. And he has Russell Wilson as his quarterback and playmakers like Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, so it's going to be fun."

With his remarkable offensive mind, Payton could help Wilson return to his previous heights as a quarterback. Sanders said what he saw from Wilson in the final games of the season showed the potential Wilson still has in spite of an otherwise up-and-down year.

"The play that I'm thinking about is the last game (against the Chargers) where he hit Jerry Jeudy down the sideline," Sanders said. "I was sitting on my couch and I said, 'That's the Russell Wilson we needed all year.' But I think he learned from that and understands that. I think Russell Wilson is going to be the Comeback Player of the Year. Even though he didn't get hurt, he's going to be one of those kind of players."

Below the Fold

Payton also spoke with media in the days before the Super Bowl, and during a session with some Denver reporters, he shared his favorite story about the Broncos' newest Hall of Famer, DeMarcus Ware.

"I'm with the Saints now, we're playing them on a Saturday night game, and DeMarcus is injured," Payton said. "All week long: nonparticipant, doubtful. So you do your protection plan, third down later in the week, and that involves how we're going to double a certain defensive end, are we going to chip, nudge, bump. And it sure looked like Ware wasn't playing. So the attention shifted elsewhere. And here came pregame … and here comes Ware out of the tunnel in his uniform. I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.'

Ware had two sacks, two forced fumbles and three quarterback hits in the game.

"It was the year we won the Super Bowl, 2009, I'll never forget it. And from that day on or evening on, it was like, 'We're going to assume that a guy like him is always going to play.' So, two weeks, three weeks later, we're playing the Colts in the Super Bowl and they don't know if Freeney is going to play or not. I'm telling you man, Freeney is playing. And so I got to know [Ware] well and as great a player as he is, he's just as good a guy."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said of his time in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

news

Mile High Morning: A look back at when the Broncos went back-to-back in Super Bowl XXXIII on the 24th anniversary

"They were saying they were going to make John Elway beat them," Rod Smith said. "Hey, you got what you asked for!"

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Pro Bowl Games' week ahead for Pat Surtain II

This year, the league's annual all-star event enters a new format with no full-contact game.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com, PFF pick ILB Alex Singleton as Broncos' unsung hero

"Singleton, however, still flies under the radar, even after he just put together his best professional season," NFL.com's Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: PFF picks Pat Surtain II as one of 10 best non-QBs to build a team around

"Surtain plays with an elite level of patience that most corners can't rival, and it means he's rarely beaten for big plays," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII win

Relive one of the greatest moments in Broncos history.

Advertising