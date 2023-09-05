Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos draft picks among Reese's Senior Bowl 75th team finalists

Sep 05, 2023 at 09:20 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

The Reese's Senior Bowl is celebrating 75 years by assembling a team of the best players to participate in the game, and Denver fans have plenty of Broncos standouts to vote for.

Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen, inside linebacker Al Wilson, defensive end Elvis Dumervil, fullback Peyton Hillis, quarterback Tim Tebow and outside linebacker Von Miller were among the players the Broncos drafted to be nominated for the honor.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, defensive end DeMarcus Ware and safety Brian Dawkins are among the Broncos who also made the list. Ware is also featured in the Senior Bowl's 75th anniversary video with a clip of him sacking then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford while a member of the Broncos.

Spanning their collegiate and professional success, the Broncos' roster of finalists includes a Heisman Trophy winner in Tebow, a Super Bowl MVP in Miller and a number of Super Bowl champions.

Fans can vote for the Senior Bowl 75th team at the Senior Bowl’s website. This year's game will be held Feb. 3, 2024 in Mobile, Alabama and will include a gala and halftime ceremony to commemorate the members of the 75th team.

The Senior Bowl narrowed its criteria for players down to those who were active in the NFL over the past 25 seasons, which will make its selections distinct from the 50th anniversary team selected in 1999. NFL executives and the Senior Bowl's executive committee will also have final input into the anniversary team selections.

"We are excited about this partnership because it allows us to properly celebrate some of the Senior Bowl's all-time greats," Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said in a press release. "So many legendary players began their NFL journeys in Mobile and getting the NFLPA behind the 75th Anniversary allows us to bring them all back to where it started. Game week is going to be special this year."

