Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Peyton Hillis released from hospital

The Lead

After reportedly saving his children from drowning, former Broncos running back Peyton Hillis is on the mend and out of the hospital, ESPN's Jake Trotter writes.

Hillis was hospitalized for about two weeks. After the accident, Hillis was transported to a hospital via helicopter and was on a ventilator for a week. During that time, Hillis and his family received support from around the NFL world from his fans, friends and family. And he even got a visit from his childhood hero, Emmitt Smith.

"We are all so thankful for the prayers and kind words over the past few weeks/ months," Hillis' sister Hayley Davis wrote in a Facebook post. "God has truly been with us and has carried us through. I am so thankful to know a mighty God during good times and bad."