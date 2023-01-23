Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Peyton Hillis released from hospital

The Lead
After reportedly saving his children from drowning, former Broncos running back Peyton Hillis is on the mend and out of the hospital, ESPN's Jake Trotter writes.
Hillis was hospitalized for about two weeks. After the accident, Hillis was transported to a hospital via helicopter and was on a ventilator for a week. During that time, Hillis and his family received support from around the NFL world from his fans, friends and family. And he even got a visit from his childhood hero, Emmitt Smith.
"We are all so thankful for the prayers and kind words over the past few weeks/ months," Hillis' sister Hayley Davis wrote in a Facebook post. "God has truly been with us and has carried us through. I am so thankful to know a mighty God during good times and bad."
Hillis, a 2008 seventh-round pick by the Broncos, spent two seasons in Denver. In 26 games, he rushed for 397 yards and six touchdowns, and he caught 18 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown. After his time in Denver, Hillis broke out with 1,177 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns in 2010. He then was chosen to appear on the cover of "Madden NFL 12."
Below the Fold
In recapping the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus recently cataloged grades and snaps for each team's rookies.
"Fifteen rookies stepped on the field for at least one offensive or defensive snap for the Broncos in 2022, which tied them for second most in the NFL," William Moy wrote. "Leading the charge on defense was cornerback Damarri Mathis (65.6) with 794 defensive snaps, with most of those coming at an outside corner spot."