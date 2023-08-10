Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: FB Michael Burton bringing versatility, Super Bowl experience to Broncos' offense

Aug 10, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230810_Burton

The Lead

The last time Broncos fullback Michael Burton competed on the turf of State Farm Stadium, he was contributing on the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive and special teams units under the bright lights of Super Bowl LVII. 

Burton will return to the scene of the Chiefs' Super Bowl win for his first preseason game as Denver's fullback when the Broncos take on the Cardinals on Friday. In an interview with Denver7, Burton said bringing that experience to Denver has been one of his priorities during training camp.

 "I have been able to see and be part of what it looks like from the workout standpoint on the field and how to be off the field, that grind that it takes to get to that final game," Burton said. "My goal is to bring that experience over."

Burton's presence allows Payton and the Broncos' offensive staff to expand the offense's play-design options. 

"He gives us positional versatility," Payton said. "You always know where he's going to be on Wednesday night [with the game plan]."

Burton's physical style of play should be on display on Friday, whether he's paving holes for the running game or battling on special teams. He said it's an aspect of his game that he embraces in all of his roles.

"Absolutely, whether it's on special teams or fullback, there is a violence factor to it, a physicality factor to it that you have to love," Burton said. "That's just part of the game. Despite all the rule changes and all that, that is never going to go away. It's a violent and physical sport and that's one thing that you have to understand."

Read more about Burton’s multifaceted role here.

