Mile High Morning: ESPN's Todd McShay identifies Broncos' best value pick in 2023 NFL Draft

May 04, 2023 at 09:32 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

It's one thing to add a talented player when you hold a top pick in the draft. It's quite another to find talent on Day 2 and beyond, which the Broncos looked to do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That's when the importance of value comes into play, and ESPN's Todd McShay believes Denver found that in the later stages of the third round with the team's selection of Riley Moss.

"I can get behind a ball hawk at No. 83," McShay wrote. "Moss totaled 11 interceptions and 23 pass breakups over his five seasons at Iowa. He's a little tight, but he has the speed to turn and run with pass-catchers and the instincts to read the QB in zone looks."

McShay added that Moss "has the traits to really help this defense" and suggested he has the versatility to play at cornerback, nickel or safety.

The Iowa cornerback recorded three pick-sixes of at least 30 yards, and he was a priority for the Broncos in the draft.

"Obviously, we want quality, and we feel like he's a quality player and he's going to help us," General Manager George Paton said after the draft.

McShay believes the Broncos found just that.

Below the Fold

The NFLPA will host its annual rookie premiere later in May, and Broncos second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. was among the players invited to attend, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Unclassifieds

