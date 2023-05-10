Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: ESPN identifies the 100 best picks from 2023 NFL Draft

May 10, 2023 at 09:38 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

The Broncos' rookie minicamp is set for this weekend, and Denver's rookies will soon partake in their first practice as members of the team.

A pair of those players gained attention from ESPN's Matt Miller on Wednesday, as he ranked his 100 best picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. As Miller notes, the list is not about the top prospects. Instead, it takes value, scheme fit, how the pick filled a need and more into account.

On the 100-player list, both inside linebacker Drew Sanders and cornerback Riley Moss made the cut.

Sanders earned the No. 22 spot on the list.

"There isn't another linebacker with this diverse skill set in the draft, and Denver stole him at No. 67 overall," Miller wrote.

Moss, meanwhile, checked in at No. 51 on the list.

"Moss will have every chance to break into the opening day lineup with his quickness and instincts on the outside," Miller wrote. "He's also a valuable special teams player who will make a mark there as a rookie."

The Unclassifieds

