Mile High Morning: ESPN highlights G Quinn Meinerz's elite blocking, CB Pat Surtain II's sound technique

The Lead

With three weeks left in the regular season, the Broncos are looking to some of their best players to take over games and keep their wild-cardhopes intact. Thankfully for Denver, some of those players are among the best at their respective positions and have made stellar play their standard this season.

In a list of the best players at 101 different football traits, ESPN staff writer Matt Bowen identified two Broncos players: guard Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Pat Surtain II. Bowen chose Meinerz as the best second-level blocker, while Surtain took the honor of best defensive back technique.

On the interior of the Broncos' offensive line, Meinerz has drawn attention for his dominant blocks and tenacious motor. Beyond bringing hype to Denver's offensive line with his highlight blocks and contributions to the Broncos' short-yardage sneaks, Meinerz has developed into a valuable tone-setter in the run game with his downfield blocks.

"I like Meinerz here because of his ability to create positive angles at the second level and the physical strike he can deliver on contact," Bowen wrote. "He's an efficient mover in the Broncos' run game."

Surtain has built off his first-team All-Pro season in 2022 by continuing to shut down top receivers in his third year, and a key to his success has been sound technique in a variety of aspects. Bowen called Surtain "the prototype" at defensive back and said his excellent technique complements his elite athleticism.

"The footwork, eyes and hand usage are all really, really good," Bowen wrote. "Surtain is the prototype at the position, combining high-level technique with his physical tools."