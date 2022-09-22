Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network as studio analyst

Sep 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220922_MHM

The Lead

On the day that Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from professional football, he hinted that his next chapter would be in television.

On Wednesday, he revealed his new gig: Sanders will join NFL Network as a studio analyst.

Starting on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the former Broncos wide receiver will join Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta on NFL Network's "GameDay Morning." In addition to regular appearances on the show, he will join other NFL Network programs, provide live coverage of events such as the Super Bowl and more.

Sanders has made guest appearances on "GameDay Morning" and other NFL Network shows in the past, and NFL Network vice president and executive producer Charlie Yook expressed his excitement to give Sanders a full-time role with the network.

"We got to see a glimpse of what Emmanuel could bring several years ago when he was a guest analyst on NFL GameDay Morning on Championship Sunday," Yook said in a release. "We are excited to have him join our family and create memorable content in the linear and digital space."

As Sanders takes this next step in his career, he looks forward to using his expertise to analyze the game he played professionally for over a decade.

"After 12 years in the NFL, I am excited to take what I have learned on the field and be able to provide my insight and opinions about the game I love on NFL Network," Sanders said. "I can't think of a better place to start my post-playing career."

Below the Fold

Javonte Williams made his rushing prowess known during his rookie season, but the running back has displayed a new skill through the first few games of 2022: catching out of the backfield.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold noted that Williams' team-high 11 receptions for 65 yards against the Seahawks was the second-most catches by a running back in a game in Broncos franchise history. After just 43 receptions through the entire 2021 season, Williams is showing promise of becoming a true dual-threat back.

"While the Broncos won't keep Williams from doing what he does best, which is run through defenders like he's on commission, consider the question personnel evaluators had about Williams in the run-up to the 2021 NFL draft — whether he could be a dual-threat running back — answered," Legwold wrote.

The Unclassifieds

