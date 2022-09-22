Mile High Morning: Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network as studio analyst

The Lead

On the day that Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from professional football, he hinted that his next chapter would be in television.

On Wednesday, he revealed his new gig: Sanders will join NFL Network as a studio analyst.

Starting on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET, the former Broncos wide receiver will join Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta on NFL Network's "GameDay Morning." In addition to regular appearances on the show, he will join other NFL Network programs, provide live coverage of events such as the Super Bowl and more.

Sanders has made guest appearances on "GameDay Morning" and other NFL Network shows in the past, and NFL Network vice president and executive producer Charlie Yook expressed his excitement to give Sanders a full-time role with the network.

"We got to see a glimpse of what Emmanuel could bring several years ago when he was a guest analyst on NFL GameDay Morning on Championship Sunday," Yook said in a release. "We are excited to have him join our family and create memorable content in the linear and digital space."

As Sanders takes this next step in his career, he looks forward to using his expertise to analyze the game he played professionally for over a decade.