Mile High Morning: Ejiro Evero leading Broncos' defense to success in first year as coordinator

In a tough start to the Broncos' 2022 season, Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero has been a bright spot for Denver.

As part of Andscape's season-long series exploring the NFL's lack of diversity in coaching and at the executive level, ESPN’s Jason Reid recently sat down with Evero to discuss his success as a first-time defensive coordinator.

"Speak with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for just a few minutes, and a thought comes to mind: This guy is going places," Reid wrote.

Evero spent the last five seasons working under Sean McVay as a position coach with the Rams, winning a Super Bowl with Los Angeles in 2021. Nathaniel Hackett, Evero's friend and college teammate at UC Davis, hired Evero to be his defensive coordinator after Hackett became the Broncos' head coach in 2022 — and this season, Denver boasts one of the strongest defensive units in the NFL.

Reid noted that despite the offense's struggles, Evero has unwavering faith in Hackett's vision and ability to right the ship.

"I truly believe in everything that we're doing here, starting with the head coach, and what we're gonna try to accomplish on offense," Evero told Reid. "And then defensively, we still feel like our best football is ahead of us. As good as things are right now, it's like, 'Hey, we could play a lot better.' That's our standard and our expectation."

Evero was also part of the inaugural class of the NFL's accelerator program, which facilitates the rise of qualified minority employees in front-office management and coaching. Reid explained that this program intends to prepare participants to eventually become strong candidates for head coach and general manager positions.

The Broncos' defensive coordinator told Reid that he intends to pursue head coaching opportunities down the line, but his only focus at the moment is to help the Broncos find ways to win games.

"Absolutely. I want to [become a head coach]," Evero told Reid. "But just like when I was a [quality control coach] and just like when I was a position coach aspiring to do more things, I know that the best way for me to move up is to kick [butt] at the job I'm doing at the moment.