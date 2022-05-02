Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

The Lead

The 2022 NFL Draft may be in the books, but the book has yet to be written on all the players. Still, that doesn't stop NFL analysts from trying to evaluate each team's crop of new players.

So, without further ado, here's a roundup of draft grades on the Broncos' class with a brief excerpt from each. Many go into further detail; the full text can be found via the link at the end of each blurb.

NFL.com: A

"Russell Wilson was a big part of Denver's draft class, which is fine with the Broncos, as it should be. They used a pick acquired in the Von Miller trade to add an explosive pass rusher in [Nik] Bonitto. The team found a potential replacement for pass-catching tight end Noah Fant (who was sent to Seattle in the Wilson deal) in former walk-on [Greg] Dulcich." – Chad Reuter

Pro Football Focus: B+

"[Damarri] Mathis, a top-100 player and the 13th-best corner in this class, was a big part of the Pitt Panthers' success last year. He snagged two interceptions, recorded four pass breakups and only allowed a 50.0% completion percentage on the way to a 68.0 defensive grade." - PFF

Sporting News: B+

"The Broncos already made their splash in the offseason by using draft capital to acquire Russell Wilson. GM George Paton still made the most of entering in the second round, getting the ideal second-level complement to Bradley Chubb in Bonitto and a replacement for Noah Fant in the super-athletic Dulcich. Denver also added good defensive depth later." – Vinnie Iyer

The Washington Post: B

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well. Getting pass rusher Nik Bonitto to close the second round was great value. Adding TE Greg Dulcich in the third will help the new Wilson-led offense." – Mark Maske

Touchdown Wire: B

"Iowa State's Eyioma Uwazurike is one of the better run defenders in this defensive line class, and the Cyclones aligned him all over their defensive fronts. His length and upper-body strength will translate well to the next level. The Broncos also added defensive lineman Matt Henningsen from Wisconsin at the end of the sixth round, who could be a solid option as a 5-techique in odd fronts." – Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

ESPN: B-

"The Broncos sent their first- and second-round pick in this draft to Seattle to acquire Russell Wilson -- I think they're OK with the outcome of the deal -- and they had already added a second-rounder from the Von Miller trade to the Rams. I liked their top pick enough, because Nik Bonitto (64) is a fit for their 3-4 defense. He already is advanced as a pass-rusher and is fast off the snap. He led the FBS in pressure percentage last season at 18.3%. He needs to get much better against the run, though, because he is going to struggle to play on early downs." – Mel Kiper Jr.

CBS Sports: B-

"I adored four of Denver's first five picks. After that, not so much. Damarri Mathis will outplay his draft position. Take that to the bank. So explosive. Delarrin Turner-Yell is so smooth moving in all directions and Eyioma Uwazurike is a polished defensive lineman with positional flexibility. Day 3 was a head-scratcher." – Chris Trapasso

The Ringer: B-