Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

May 02, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220502_mhm

The Lead

The 2022 NFL Draft may be in the books, but the book has yet to be written on all the players. Still, that doesn't stop NFL analysts from trying to evaluate each team's crop of new players.

So, without further ado, here's a roundup of draft grades on the Broncos' class with a brief excerpt from each. Many go into further detail; the full text can be found via the link at the end of each blurb.

NFL.com: A

"Russell Wilson was a big part of Denver's draft class, which is fine with the Broncos, as it should be. They used a pick acquired in the Von Miller trade to add an explosive pass rusher in [Nik] Bonitto. The team found a potential replacement for pass-catching tight end Noah Fant (who was sent to Seattle in the Wilson deal) in former walk-on [Greg] Dulcich." – Chad Reuter

Pro Football Focus: B+

"[Damarri] Mathis, a top-100 player and the 13th-best corner in this class, was a big part of the Pitt Panthers' success last year. He snagged two interceptions, recorded four pass breakups and only allowed a 50.0% completion percentage on the way to a 68.0 defensive grade." - PFF

Sporting News: B+

"The Broncos already made their splash in the offseason by using draft capital to acquire Russell Wilson. GM George Paton still made the most of entering in the second round, getting the ideal second-level complement to Bradley Chubb in Bonitto and a replacement for Noah Fant in the super-athletic Dulcich. Denver also added good defensive depth later." – Vinnie Iyer

The Washington Post: B

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well. Getting pass rusher Nik Bonitto to close the second round was great value. Adding TE Greg Dulcich in the third will help the new Wilson-led offense." – Mark Maske

Touchdown Wire: B

"Iowa State's Eyioma Uwazurike is one of the better run defenders in this defensive line class, and the Cyclones aligned him all over their defensive fronts. His length and upper-body strength will translate well to the next level. The Broncos also added defensive lineman Matt Henningsen from Wisconsin at the end of the sixth round, who could be a solid option as a 5-techique in odd fronts." – Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

ESPN: B-

"The Broncos sent their first- and second-round pick in this draft to Seattle to acquire Russell Wilson -- I think they're OK with the outcome of the deal -- and they had already added a second-rounder from the Von Miller trade to the Rams. I liked their top pick enough, because Nik Bonitto (64) is a fit for their 3-4 defense. He already is advanced as a pass-rusher and is fast off the snap. He led the FBS in pressure percentage last season at 18.3%. He needs to get much better against the run, though, because he is going to struggle to play on early downs." – Mel Kiper Jr.

CBS Sports: B-

"I adored four of Denver's first five picks. After that, not so much. Damarri Mathis will outplay his draft position. Take that to the bank. So explosive. Delarrin Turner-Yell is so smooth moving in all directions and Eyioma Uwazurike is a polished defensive lineman with positional flexibility. Day 3 was a head-scratcher." – Chris Trapasso

The Ringer: B-

"I'm a fan of Oklahoma pass rusher Nik Bonitto, a twitched up but undersized defender who plays with a quick first step and plenty of bend. And UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich is an exciting big-play threat down the seam." – Danny Kelly

Below the Fold

ESPN's Jeff Legwold also analyzed each of the Broncos' picks, from Bonitto to seventh-round pick Faion Hicks. Here's just a snippet:

"They have been on the hunt for more depth on the edge of their defense and get that in Bonitto," Legwold wrote. "He's explosive (4.54 in the 40 at the combine) with 32 tackles for loss in his career with the Sooners. He needs more strength to set a consistently reliable edge in the run game but should contribute quickly as a nickel rusher."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Without a first-round pick, Broncos revel in having Russell Wilson instead

As The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote, "Nobody dines on $100 filet mignon and then regrets not ordering the meatloaf."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning announces scholarship endowment in memory of Demaryius Thomas

Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life," Manning said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett detail their roles in Broncos' collaborative draft process

"I think going through the draft process, obviously playing 10 years in the league and playing a lot of football, you kind of know what it takes, a little bit," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: KJ Hamler 'well ahead of schedule' in ACL recovery, The Athletic dives into the process

"I've just got to go out there and play and get back on the field," Hamler told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

news

Mile High Morning: Daniel Jeremiah breaks down potential best-case defensive picks for the Broncos at No. 64

"If you're looking for an edge rusher in that range, [Oklahoma's] Nik Bonitto would be a home run," Jeremiah said.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson discusses expectations for style of play in Denver and more in podcast with Greg Olsen

"I think what we can expect is a lot of showtime games," Wilson said.

news

Mile High Morning: New ESPN mock draft from Kiper and McShay frontloads Broncos draft with defensive talent

With the Broncos' first two picks, ESPN's draft analysts project a couple of playmakers on defense.

news

Mile High Morning: Dalton Risner speaks to next generation of Colorado football players at National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter banquet

"Even when you get in the NFL, it's important for you to believe in yourself," Risner said.

news

Mile High Morning: What Russell Wilson's senior season at Wisconsin could tell us about his first year in Denver

"He'll set the standard and the expectation that no one else can match," Bret Bielema told The Gazette's George Stoia.

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb returning to school to finish college degree, fulfill promise to his mom

"I promised moms that I was gonna finish when I signed," Chubb said. "So I've got to keep that promise."

news

Mile High Morning: The looming question after the Broncos' big offseason moves

"[O]verall, on paper, the Broncos appear set to make a legitimate push toward a title," Shook wrote. "The time is now to shift from talking to doing."

Advertising