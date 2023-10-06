Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Denver receivers looking forward to challenge against Jets' secondary

Oct 06, 2023 at 09:15 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

231006_Jeudy

The Lead

A week after lining up against a Chicago secondary that was missing several starters, the Broncos will face a difficult test on Sunday in the highly regarded New York Jets secondary, led by first-team All-Pro selection and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner. 

After Thursday's practice, rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. highlighted the Jets' physicality as one of the characteristics of the secondary that stands out on tape.

"Defensively for me, it's the secondary," Mims said. "Going against those guys, it's a real, talented group. [The] defense overall plays really hard, physical defense. We kind of know what we're going against. We just have to go out there and execute."

Ahead of his first meeting with Gardner, Mims added that eluding physical contact from the second-year corner needs to be a key part of the Broncos' receivers' execution.

"Very long, tall cornerback [who] moves well," Mims said of Gardner. "He has long arms so his reach is critical. If you let him get his hands on you, it's over. At the end of the day, just try to keep his hands off you and move at good speed."

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said he is focusing on his own performance and skillset over stressing over the talent in his opponent's defensive backfield.  

"He's a good corner, but at the end of the day, it's what I do, not [what] the DB [does]," Jeudy said.

Jeudy also talked about his intentions to score his first touchdown of the season. Though he's made a couple big-time catches in crucial situations — such as a third-down conversion in the fourth quarter of last week's win over the Bears — he's looking to build off last season's total of six touchdown catches.

"I feel like it's coming," Jeudy said. "Of course, I'm hungry. … I want to try to get in the end zone. I'm going to keep staying patient, and it's going to happen sooner or later."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Johnson off to hot start in second season

Through the team's first four games, Johnson is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three, and he's totaled 113 yards on seven receptions.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin makes GMFB's 'Fabulous Five' list of top rookie performances

"Good Morning Football" selected McLaughlin as a standout performer in Week 4.
news

Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz earns game ball after game-winning 51-yard field goal against Bears

Lutz said he was grateful for the opportunity to attempt such an important kick and praised Denver's resilience.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rookies impress as Denver rallies for first win of 2023

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. emerged as difference-makers in the Broncos' win.
news

Mile High Morning: How Denver's last game in Chicago proved pivotal on road to Super Bowl 50 title

A pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Osweiler and a stout defense proved to be the difference in the team's 2015 matchup.
news

Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton looking to establish momentum against Chicago

Singleton said Sunday's game against the Bears will be a chance to "get it done and get rolling."
news

Mile High Morning: WR Marvin Mims Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week award following kick-return touchdown

Mims made a splash in Miami with 73 reception yards and a 99-yard kick-return touchdown.
news

Mile High Morning: OC Joe Lombardi evaluates run-game performance through two weeks

Lombardi said game situations have dictated a more pass-heavy approach against Las Vegas and Washington.
news

Mile High Morning: ILB Josey Jewell emphasizing importance of fundamentals against top-ranked Miami offense

Jewell said the Broncos have the talent and playmakers to win games on defense.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey believes CB Pat Surtain II will be 'one of the all-time greats'

Bailey also spoke about what impresses him about safety Justin Simmons' game.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, DeMarcus Ware reflect on memorable Alumni Weekend returning to Denver

Bailey and Ware joined in the Alumni Weekend festivities, including Ware's recognition for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
Advertising