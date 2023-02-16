Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Denver Broncos ranked in top 10 in The Athletic's NFL franchise rankings

Feb 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

230216_mhm

The Lead

Although the Broncos have fallen on tough times in recent years, the franchise's overall track record still places it among the league's best in history.

The Athletic’s Bob Sturm devised a system to evaluate just where the Broncos and the other 31 NFL teams stand. With ascending numerical values assigned to seasons with a playoff appearance, conference championship game appearance, Super Bowl appearance and Super Bowl win, Sturm worked to figure out which franchises have been the most successful throughout the Super Bowl era.

Denver places seventh, as the team has won three Super Bowls, appeared in five others, made two additional AFC Championship Games and earned 22 total playoff berths.

"Winning Super Bowl 50 pushed the Broncos past the Green Bay Packers into sixth place, for a time, and right on the heels of their hated rivals in Oakland, but they have not made a playoff appearance since," Sturm wrote.

The Broncos (76 points) landed in the second tier as "Light Heavyweights," along with the Packers (82), Raiders (79), Rams (69) and Chiefs (68).

"It's an impressive résumé for a franchise that missed the playoffs in each of the first 11 seasons of the Super Bowl era," Sturm wrote. "Since then, the Broncos have attended eight Super Bowls and famously lost their first four trips. Going 3-1 since then has pushed them up the board the past two decades, and although the near future is awfully uncertain, the Broncos definitely have made their mark."

Below the Fold

Speaking of the Super Bowl, NFL Network is re-airing "America's Game: The 2015 Broncos" on Friday at 9 p.m. MT in honor of DeMarcus Ware's election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ware — along with Peyton Manning and Von Miller — is one of three narrators that takes viewers through the championship season.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II says Broncos 'understand our goals and our destiny' as team works to rebound

"We know these past couple of years we didn't get to that next step, which is the playoffs, but that's what we're looking forward to," Surtain said.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Sanders evaluate what Sean Payton can bring to Denver

"I always felt like he was one or two plays ahead of the defensive coordinator," Emmanuel Sanders said.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said of his time in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

news

Mile High Morning: A look back at when the Broncos went back-to-back in Super Bowl XXXIII on the 24th anniversary

"They were saying they were going to make John Elway beat them," Rod Smith said. "Hey, you got what you asked for!"

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Pro Bowl Games' week ahead for Pat Surtain II

This year, the league's annual all-star event enters a new format with no full-contact game.

Advertising