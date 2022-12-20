Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware shares his Broncos memories on 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli'

The Lead

During the Week 15 broadcast of “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”, the Manning brothers hosted Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and legendary Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware. In addition to analyzing the matchup between the Rams and the Packers, the group shared memories of their time playing with and against each other in the NFL.

Ware and Peyton Manning were teammates on the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team, and Ware recounted a special moment with the Lombardi Trophy following the Broncos' victory.

"I didn't want to touch the trophy at the end of the game," Ware said. "So, all the guys [were] touching the trophy, the confetti's going everywhere and then I start walking into the locker room and nobody's in there, right? And I see the Super Bowl trophy right there in my locker. And Ray, Eli, everybody knows what I'm saying. When you see that trophy, no fingerprints on it — and so I grabbed that trophy. I've got chills right now even thinking about grabbing that trophy. And I get a tap on my shoulder, and Peyton was right there. And y'all don't understand — when you've got a guy like Peyton and me, we're together, … it was one of those moments where he was like, 'We made it.'"

Eli interjected: "He wanted to steal the trophy from you."

"He did want the trophy," Ware said. "He hugged it a little bit harder than that. So, we actually hugged the trophy together at the end, and he stole it because I didn't get my five minutes with the trophy. He came in and took it."

Eli later brought up an iconic matchup between Manning and Ware in 2013, when Ware was still on the Cowboys. In the Broncos' 51-48 win over Dallas, Manning completely fooled Ware on a bootleg play; on the 1-yard line, Manning faked a handoff before rolling out to the left, and he was able to trot into the end zone himself untouched.