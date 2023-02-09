Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Below the Fold

During Roger Goodell's annual state-of-the-league press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, the NFL commissioner mentioned that the Pro Bowl's change to flag football games was brought about, at least in part, by Russell Wilson. Goodell said Wilson called him after the 2022 Pro Bowl and encouraged a change in format.

"I think it was Russell Wilson who called me the Tuesday afterward and said, 'Let's play a flag game,'" Goodell said. "… When I was there on Thursday, the players were wonderful. They loved it. They were embracing it. They thought this was a great form. I loved watching it because you got to see the players' personalities, you got to see their faces, you get to see them compete. They loved the flag games. I think we have a lot to build on there, and I don't see us going back in any way.

"I think this is the future for us. Flag is such an important initiative for us with boys, girls, men and women. There's just an opportunity here for us to grow our game globally with flag football."

Wilson has been a major advocate for flag football, and in September of 2022, he was named a Global Flag Football Ambassador.