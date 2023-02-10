Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2023 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

230210_MHM

The Lead

On Thursday night, it was revealed one of the most beloved Broncos from their Super Bowl 50 team will soon join the sport's all-time greats. During "NFL Honors," the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that DeMarcus Ware was elected to the Hall as a member of the Class of 2023.

After the program, Ware joined 9NEWS' Mike Klis to speak about his election.

"It feels good knowing that the sacrifices we went through to be the best we know can say all those sacrifices will be enshrined forever," Ware said of what it means to him.

Ware began his historic career in Dallas, where he became the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks. During a four-season span from 2008-11, Ware averaged more than 16 sacks a year and led the NFL in sacks in two seasons.

When he and the Cowboys parted ways after the 2013 season, Ware decided to sign with the Broncos in the hopes of finally achieving the postseason success that had eluded him in Dallas. He helped push the team to just that, as he helped Denver become one of the best defenses in league history en route to a Super Bowl 50 championship.

While Ware spent just three seasons in Denver, he told Klis that it was still a momentous part of his career.

"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said. "To where it was the rebirth of me. When the Dallas Cowboys released me, I was able to become a leader in a new locker room and do something that I didn't get to do with the Dallas Cowboys and that's win a championship. There were some amazing players that goes down in … when they say etch your name in stone in a team, I feel like we did that. Me and Peyton (Manning)."

Below the Fold

The Pro Football Hall of Fame may no longer do "The Knock" in hotel rooms to notify which finalists have been elected, but that doesn't mean the tradition is gone. They still surprise the members of that year's class, and we got a glimpse of how Ware learned the good news in the Hall of Fame's teaser video.

"I've got to catch my breath," Ware said shortly afterward. "Y'all don't understand what this means to me."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to LeBron James breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record

"The greatest," Jerry Jeudy tweeted.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

news

Mile High Morning: A look back at when the Broncos went back-to-back in Super Bowl XXXIII on the 24th anniversary

"They were saying they were going to make John Elway beat them," Rod Smith said. "Hey, you got what you asked for!"

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Pro Bowl Games' week ahead for Pat Surtain II

This year, the league's annual all-star event enters a new format with no full-contact game.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com, PFF pick ILB Alex Singleton as Broncos' unsung hero

"Singleton, however, still flies under the radar, even after he just put together his best professional season," NFL.com's Nick Shook wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: PFF picks Pat Surtain II as one of 10 best non-QBs to build a team around

"Surtain plays with an elite level of patience that most corners can't rival, and it means he's rarely beaten for big plays," Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII win

Relive one of the greatest moments in Broncos history.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos quality control coach Zack Grossi to coach tight ends at Senior Bowl

Grossi's position group includes Clemson's Davis Allen, Purdue's Payne Durham and Cincinnati's Josh Whyle.

Advertising