Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Lead

On Thursday night, it was revealed one of the most beloved Broncos from their Super Bowl 50 team will soon join the sport's all-time greats. During "NFL Honors," the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that DeMarcus Ware was elected to the Hall as a member of the Class of 2023.

After the program, Ware joined 9NEWS' Mike Klis to speak about his election.

"It feels good knowing that the sacrifices we went through to be the best we know can say all those sacrifices will be enshrined forever," Ware said of what it means to him.

Ware began his historic career in Dallas, where he became the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks. During a four-season span from 2008-11, Ware averaged more than 16 sacks a year and led the NFL in sacks in two seasons.

When he and the Cowboys parted ways after the 2013 season, Ware decided to sign with the Broncos in the hopes of finally achieving the postseason success that had eluded him in Dallas. He helped push the team to just that, as he helped Denver become one of the best defenses in league history en route to a Super Bowl 50 championship.

While Ware spent just three seasons in Denver, he told Klis that it was still a momentous part of his career.