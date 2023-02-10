Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Lead
On Thursday night, it was revealed one of the most beloved Broncos from their Super Bowl 50 team will soon join the sport's all-time greats. During "NFL Honors," the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that DeMarcus Ware was elected to the Hall as a member of the Class of 2023.
After the program, Ware joined 9NEWS' Mike Klis to speak about his election.
"It feels good knowing that the sacrifices we went through to be the best we know can say all those sacrifices will be enshrined forever," Ware said of what it means to him.
Ware began his historic career in Dallas, where he became the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks. During a four-season span from 2008-11, Ware averaged more than 16 sacks a year and led the NFL in sacks in two seasons.
When he and the Cowboys parted ways after the 2013 season, Ware decided to sign with the Broncos in the hopes of finally achieving the postseason success that had eluded him in Dallas. He helped push the team to just that, as he helped Denver become one of the best defenses in league history en route to a Super Bowl 50 championship.
While Ware spent just three seasons in Denver, he told Klis that it was still a momentous part of his career.
"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said. "To where it was the rebirth of me. When the Dallas Cowboys released me, I was able to become a leader in a new locker room and do something that I didn't get to do with the Dallas Cowboys and that's win a championship. There were some amazing players that goes down in … when they say etch your name in stone in a team, I feel like we did that. Me and Peyton (Manning)."
Below the Fold
The Pro Football Hall of Fame may no longer do "The Knock" in hotel rooms to notify which finalists have been elected, but that doesn't mean the tradition is gone. They still surprise the members of that year's class, and we got a glimpse of how Ware learned the good news in the Hall of Fame's teaser video.
"I've got to catch my breath," Ware said shortly afterward. "Y'all don't understand what this means to me."