Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

The Lead
A trio of Broncos coaches are set to take on roles at pre-draft college all-star games.
Quarterbacks Coach Davis Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Offensive Quality Control coaches Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore will coach at this year's Senior Bowl.
Webb, who joined the Broncos' coaching staff in 2023 following the conclusion of his playing career, will serve as the offensive coordinator for the West team in the Shrine Bowl.
Grossi will coach the American Team's tight ends at the Senior Bowl, while Kilgore will coach the tight ends for the National Team.
Grossi recently completed his second season as part of the Broncos' coaching staff, and he has seven years of NFL experience.
Kilgore joined the Broncos' staff in 2023 after serving as the offensive coordinator for Isidore Newman (La.) High School, where he coached Texas quarterback Arch Manning.
Though Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he also has connections to the Senior Bowl. In 2017, Webb won Senior Bowl MVP honors in the leadup to being taken in the third round by the New York Giants.