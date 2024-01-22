Mile High Morning: Davis Webb, Zack Grossi, Logan Kilgore to coach pre-draft college all-star games

Grossi recently completed his second season as part of the Broncos' coaching staff, and he has seven years of NFL experience.

Kilgore joined the Broncos' staff in 2023 after serving as the offensive coordinator for Isidore Newman (La.) High School, where he coached Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Though Webb will coach at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he also has connections to the Senior Bowl. In 2017, Webb won Senior Bowl MVP honors in the leadup to being taken in the third round by the New York Giants.