Mile High Morning: D.J. Jones and his dad sample Big Dave's barbecue sauces at Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

The Lead

Just one day after D.J. Jones played his first home game as a Bronco, the defensive tackle's dad got to make his debut at Empower Field at Mile High too. Rather than football, Big Dave brought another American staple to the Broncos' home field: barbecue.

David O. Jones, known as "Big Dave," has been making Texas-style barbecue for over two decades. After serving up his food for the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers, he has now brought his signature sauces to Denver at Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers, the gourmet-style tailgate that benefits Denver Broncos Charities.

D.J. was ecstatic to introduce his family and their sauces to Broncos Country, and he spent the evening personally handing out pulled pork sliders to fans, teammates and the Denver community.

"Personally, for me, it's exciting because first and foremost, it's for the community," D.J. said before the event. "It's for a good cause, and [it's great] just to let everybody taste what I've been tasting my entire life. I'm excited to see everybody's expressions."

With his son changing teams and jersey numbers, David has renamed his classic "93" sauce. Taste of the Broncos was the first time D.J. got to see the new label, which now reads "97" and depicts D.J. in a Broncos uniform.

After cooking for multiple NFL teams, "Big Dave" was excited to share his food with football players and fans again. After a successful debut at Taste of the Broncos, he hopes to continue collaborating with his son's team.