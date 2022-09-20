Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: D.J. Jones and his dad sample Big Dave's barbecue sauces at Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

Sep 20, 2022
Ellie Kinney

Just one day after D.J. Jones played his first home game as a Bronco, the defensive tackle's dad got to make his debut at Empower Field at Mile High too. Rather than football, Big Dave brought another American staple to the Broncos' home field: barbecue.

David O. Jones, known as "Big Dave," has been making Texas-style barbecue for over two decades. After serving up his food for the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers, he has now brought his signature sauces to Denver at Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers, the gourmet-style tailgate that benefits Denver Broncos Charities.

D.J. was ecstatic to introduce his family and their sauces to Broncos Country, and he spent the evening personally handing out pulled pork sliders to fans, teammates and the Denver community.

"Personally, for me, it's exciting because first and foremost, it's for the community," D.J. said before the event. "It's for a good cause, and [it's great] just to let everybody taste what I've been tasting my entire life. I'm excited to see everybody's expressions."

With his son changing teams and jersey numbers, David has renamed his classic "93" sauce. Taste of the Broncos was the first time D.J. got to see the new label, which now reads "97" and depicts D.J. in a Broncos uniform.

After cooking for multiple NFL teams, "Big Dave" was excited to share his food with football players and fans again. After a successful debut at Taste of the Broncos, he hopes to continue collaborating with his son's team.

"I couldn't wait to get here, and just love spending time with my son," David said. "I'm so used to cooking for groups and teams, so hopefully we can do more things with you all in the future."

While there is a lot to build on after the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Texans, the Associated Press’ Arnie Stapleton noted some positives from the game, including the pass rush, rookie Damarri Mathis and Courtland Sutton's performance.

"Randy Gregory registered his first sack for Denver, along with collecting three QB hits and a forced fumble," Stapleton wrote. "Dre'Mont Jones had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble. … WR Courtland Sutton caught seven passes for 122 yards with Jeudy out and rookie CB Damarri Mathis had five tackles and a pass breakup subbing for Surtain."

