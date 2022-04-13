Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: CSU tight end McBride projected to Broncos in new Mel Kiper mock draft

Apr 13, 2022 at 09:26 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220413_mhm

The Lead

With their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, could the Broncos keep Trey McBride in Colorado?

Denver lost depth at the position when the Broncos traded Noah Fant as part of the deal to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, and while the Broncos added Eric Tomlinson in free agency, there could still be room to add a young player behind him and likely starter Albert Okwuegbunam.

McBride, who was a unanimous All-American selection and earned the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end following his final season at CSU, was perhaps the most reliable receiving tight end in college football as a senior. Because of that, ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper projects the former Ram to become a Bronco with the final selection of the second round in his newest mock draft.

"McBride is more advanced as a pass-catcher than [UCLA TE Greg] Dulcich, which is what the Broncos need with new quarterback Russell Wilson," Kiper wrote. "With Noah Fant off to Seattle, there are targets available. McBride had 90 catches for 1,121 yards last season; he could stretch the seams in Denver."

That match appears to be a fairly popular one, as NFL.com's Chad Reuter projected the same destination for the Fort Morgan native.

"Sending away their first- and second-round picks to Seattle for quarterback Russell Wilson means that, barring a trade, the Broncos will be silent until the 64th selection (gained by shipping former All-Pro edge Von Miller to the Rams last season)," Reuter wrote. "They own four of the next 51 picks, though, and would do well to pick McBride as their initial choice, because he's a reliable target for Wilson and willing blocker in the run game."

Below the Fold

Former Broncos coach Wade Phillips will soon make his return to pro football in the XFL as one of the new league's eight head coaches, league owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Wednesday morning.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson projected to have 'one of the best statistical years of his career' in 2022

"I envision Wilson having one of the best statistical years of his career while not compromising his skill set or Hackett's vision for the offense," David Carr wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Richard Sherman says Pat Surtain II could have been top pick in 2022 NFL Draft

"It doesn't seem like he's intimidated by anything," Sherman said.

news

Mile High Morning: Nikola Jokic welcomes Russell Wilson, Ciara to Denver after Nuggets' win vs. Grizzlies

The new Broncos QB also unleashed his first deep ball, throwing an autographed football into the crowd.

news

Mile High Morning: Who could be the Broncos' breakout players in 2022?

"Dig deeper into Okwuegbunam's first full NFL season ... and you'll find some encouraging indicators about his potential in a larger role," Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' 2021 schedule release video featuring Peyton Manning nominated for Webby Award

Broncos Country, we need your votes!

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning shares his perspective on Russell Wilson joining the Broncos

"His ability to scramble out of the pocket and also make every throw from within the pocket — that's something that is unique," Manning told The Denver Post.

news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic ranks the Broncos' best fantasy football players of all time

In celebration of 60 years since the invention of fantasy football, The Athletic is ranking each NFL team's best fantasy players.

news

Mile High Morning: Five of the best pranks from Broncos history, featuring Peyton Manning, Randy Gradishar and more

Since today's April Fools' Day, here are some of the funniest practical jokes in Broncos history.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson shares inside look at private offseason workouts with new Broncos teammates

In a new video on Wilson's YouTube channel, he shares a more extensive look at the private workouts he hosted for his teammates.

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.

Advertising