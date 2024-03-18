 Skip to main content
Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton, Wil Lutz to serve as team captains at NFLPA Classic golf tournament

Mar 18, 2024 at 09:58 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

The NFL season remains months away, but a pair of Broncos will get in their share of competition this week.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and kicker Wil Lutz were announced Friday as team captains for the second annual NFLPA Classic, a golf tournament that will feature 64 NFL players.

The three-day event will take place in Riviera Maya, Mexico from March 21-23 and provides an opportunity for Sutton, Lutz and Co. to show their skills away from the field.

In addition to Sutton and Lutz, Joel Bitonio, Jacoby Brissett, Gabe Davis, Austin Ekeler, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Hicks, Marlon Humphrey, Aidan Hutchinson, Cole Kmet, Will Levis, Von Miller, Desmond Ridder, Harrison Smith and Kayvon Thibodeaux will also serve as team captains.

For a closer look at the NFLPA Classic, follow along at @NFLPA on Instagram and X.

The Unclassifieds

