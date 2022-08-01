Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton details All-Pro aspirations for 2022 season

Aug 01, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

The Lead

Everyone in Broncos Country knows how talented Courtland Sutton is, but the fifth-year wide receiver wants to earn national recognition.

The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler talked to Sutton after practice on Back Together Saturday about his goals for the upcoming season. Despite being a bit superstitious about vocalizing his goals — "a little-stitious," as he put it — Sutton told Keeler that one of his personal goals is to become an All-Pro.

"Ultimately, the Pro Bowl is nice, but I'm trying to get to being an All-Pro," Sutton told Keeler. "[That's] obviously where I really want to be. It's ultimately where I'm trying to get to. The Pro Bowl is nice. As we know, it's a fan thing. I'm trying to get to something higher."

Sutton made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after totaling 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in the 2019 season. He has not made a Pro Bowl since, in part due to injury, changing quarterbacks and the abundance of superstar receivers in the AFC, but having Russell Wilson throwing him the ball may be what Sutton needs to not only return to the Pro Bowl, but earn an All-Pro designation.

"I love it," Sutton said. "It's a fresh start. We've got a quarterback that we've been waiting for. We've got a fine coaching staff that believes in us and gives us the opportunity to go out and play and have fun. It's exciting."

Sutton also assured Keeler that he is fully healthy and that his ACL tear in early 2020 is completely behind him.

"My body [this summer] is in a great place," Sutton said. "Mentally, I'm in a great place. And I'm just ready to go out and showcase what I'm capable of doing with the guys [we've] got here and [we] believe in. I'm looking forward to it."

Competition for top recognition at wide receiver is expected to be heated in the AFC, but Sutton has a chance to earn the All-Pro honor if he and Wilson develop the dynamic connection that fans anticipate.

Below the Fold

ESPN's Rivers McCown put together a list of 25 young, under-the-radar players who could have breakout seasons in 2022. One of his selections was Jonas Griffith, who may get the chance to be a starting inside linebacker on the Broncos this season.

"Undrafted, Griffith was dealt from the 49ers to the Broncos at last cuts in 2021 in a swap that ultimately netted a sixth-round pick for San Francisco," McCown wrote. "The Broncos stuck him on injured reserve but came back to him late in the season as a starter for the final four games. He posted a 71% success rate in coverage and a 72% stop rate on run plays, but didn't play enough snaps to qualify for our rankings in either. Those would both be very good numbers in a bigger sample size."

The Unclassifieds

