Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton coaches at alma mater, earns win in SMU spring game

In 2023, Courtland Sutton posted one of the most productive seasons by any NFL receiver, as he notched a career-high 10 touchdown receptions in his first year in Head Coach Sean Payton's system.

On Friday, though, Sutton also showed off his coaching prowess as the head coach for the blue team in Southern Methodist University's spring game.

Sutton, coaching at his alma mater against fellow SMU alum James Proche II, helped the blue team earn a 20-3 win in the Mustangs' annual spring game.