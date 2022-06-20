Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Could Russell Wilson be the top quarterback in fantasy football in 2022?

Jun 20, 2022 at 09:16 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

A lot has been written already of Russell Wilson's potential impact on the Broncos and their postseason hopes, but not so much about Wilson's potential in the secondary realm of fantasy football.

ESPN's Eric Moody has decided to do just that, though, and his evaluation is glowing.

"In Denver, the sky is the limit for Wilson," Moody wrote. "This could well be the best statistical season of his career thanks to Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and a plethora of other offensive playmakers."

In looking back on Wilson's career to this point, Moody sees a strong performer with great room for growth. There's the supporting cast (as previously mentioned), the pressure to keep up with other high-scoring offenses in the division and the new coaching staff.

"New Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten are building their offense around Wilson's strengths, which include his athleticism and ability to threaten defenses vertically," Moody wrote. "Since 2016, Wilson ranks first in passing attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns on passes over 20 air yards, according to Next Gen Stats."

So while Wilson may not be one of the MVP favorites, Moody writes that he should receive consideration in fantasy football equivalent to those players.

"Rather than drafting Mahomes, Josh Allen or Justin Herbert early in fantasy football drafts, consider waiting and selecting Wilson. That should be a selection that will well surpass expectations at his current average draft position."

Below the Fold

Jeudy could be the biggest beneficiary of joining up with Wilson, as NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes in selecting the pair as the second-best new veteran quarterback-and-wide receiver tandem heading into the season.

"The wideout must stay healthy, but the talent is there for Jeudy to form a dynamic combination with Wilson that can open up a previously restricted offense," Patra wrote.

