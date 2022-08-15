Mile High Morning: Could Javonte Williams be this year's breakout fantasy football star?

The Lead

In 2021, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor broke out and became fantasy football's leading running back by the end of the season with 333.1 fantasy points.

Javonte Williams could be this year's Taylor, per ESPN’s Mike Clay.

Clay, who constantly receives the question, "Who is this year's (enter breakout player from last season)?", chose 12 players who could be the breakout fantasy players of 2022. When looking at the trajectory of Taylor's career, he saw similarities in Williams.

"This may not seem like a great comp considering that Melvin Gordon III remains on the Denver roster, but consider this: Taylor was in a similar position early in 2021," Clay wrote. "He played 50% of the Colts' snaps and was 11th at running back in fantasy points through Week 5 before fending off Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines on his way to a 78% snap share and 64 more fantasy points than any other back the rest of the way. Perhaps Williams can achieve something similar this season with 29-year-old Gordon's role only expected to decrease. With a new coaching staff and a much better QB in Russell Wilson, Williams is set up well for a big leap."

Williams rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns in 2021, logging 161.9 fantasy points. To recreate Taylor's breakout season, he would need to earn a larger share of the carries in 2022.

Gordon and Williams both had exactly 203 carries in 2021, and they saw roughly equal snaps during training camp when both participated in team drills. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has not indicated whetherhe will use one running back more than the other, so he may give Williams and Gordon an equal share of snaps to start the season.