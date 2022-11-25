Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Condoleezza Rice details journey from childhood in the South to Broncos' ownership

Nov 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221125_MHM

The Lead

Growing up in Alabama in the 1950s and '60s, Condoleezza Rice experienced adversity from a young age.

The former Secretary of State and current member of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group recently sat down with the Denver Post’s Mark Kiszla to discuss her journey to the Broncos' owners' box, and Rice recalled a moment from her childhood in which a visit with Santa Claus became one of her earliest experiences with racism.

"I'm five years old and going to see Santa Claus," Rice told Kiszla. "Santa Claus is taking all the little white kids and putting them on his knee while holding the black kids at arm's length. ... Racism did infuse everything in life. But it didn't stop you from succeeding. It made you very tough. You learned to deal with tough circumstances."

Rice's parents first brought her to Denver in 1960, where they earned graduate degrees that they were not allowed to pursue at the University of Alabama. In 1968, just months after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Rice and her family moved to Denver permanently, she told Kiszla.

And despite the Broncos' rough start as a franchise in the 1960s and early '70s, Rice instantly became a fan of her new city's football team.

"I was already a big football fan," Rice told Kiszla. "And I immediately loved the energy of the Broncos. ... We'd go to maybe one game per year because my father had connections that could get us tickets. We did not sit in the South Stands. We were not that rowdy. But I was there in the old Mile High Stadium many times during my youth."

The Broncos are intertwined with Rice's memories of her late father, with whom she shared a passion for the franchise. Now as a member of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, she told Kiszla that he would be immensely proud of what she's accomplished.

"What would touch my dad most about me being involved with the Broncos is not only that I can do something in football, but that I could reconnect with a city we love and has meant so much to our family," Rice said.

Below the Fold

Cornerback Pat Surtain II was announced as one of 32 player nominees for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for exemplifying outstanding sportsmanship on the field, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that Surtain is extremely deserving of the honor.

"He's a true pro," Hackett said Wednesday. "We've been talking about it this whole year. He's a true pro and he's a son of a player. He understands the league and understands everything. He's playing at a high level right now. He has been the whole year. It just shows — it's a testament to his character, the type of person he is and why he's going to grow into an even better player."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler among Broncos ruled out for Week 12 game vs. Panthers

OLB Jake Martin and FB/TE Andrew Beck are questionable for Sunday's game.

news

Mile High Morning: How Broncos players are celebrating Thanksgiving

"It's an important time to celebrate your family and loved ones," quarterback Russell Wilson said.

news

Russell Wilson emphasizes third-quarter improvement ahead of Broncos' matchup with Panthers

As the Broncos look to improve their offensive performance, they'll focus their attention on a 15-minute period that has been particularly unkind to them during a difficult start to the season.

news

Injury Report: OLB Jacob Martin among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Additionally, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler did not practice.

news

Way Back When: The Broncos' and Panthers' connections before Super Bowl 50

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the Broncos' connections with the Panthers.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos running backs aim for consistency amid changes

"Whether the carries are up or not, when you're in there, you have to produce," running back Latavius Murray said. "For me, I need to make sure my preparation is what it has been and where it needs to be and make sure I go out there and play well."

news

As his role in Broncos' offense grows, WR Kendall Hinton excited to play in home state vs. Panthers

"It'll be exciting to do what I love in front of the people I love," Hinton said.

news

Broncos sign LB Dakota Allen off Browns' practice squad, place RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

news

Pat Surtain II nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

"The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition," the NFL announced in a press release.

news

DeMarcus Ware advances as a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Ware played for the Broncos from 2014-16 and helped the franchise win Super Bowl 50.

news

Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos' pass rush stands heading into Week 12

"The progress of Denver's pass rushers — [Baron] Browning, Jonathon Cooper, rookie Nik Bonitto and, when he returns, [Randy] Gregory — will be an important subplot over the final seven games," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

Advertising