The Lead

Empower Field at Mile High was rocking on "Sunday Night Football" as the Broncos took on the 49ers. Denver put on a defensive clinic all night, and Russell Wilson marched the offense down the field for a game-winning touchdown drive when it mattered most. After defeating San Francisco in a thrilling 11-10 battle, the Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.