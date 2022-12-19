Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Arizona

After a five-game skid, the Broncos are back in the win column due to an outstanding second-half performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Latavius Murray's 130-yard rushing game was complimented by three sacks and three interceptions from the defense.
Both sides of the ball contributed big plays, and Denver emerged victorious with a 24-15 win at Empower Field at Mile High. After the game, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.