Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Arizona

Dec 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
After a five-game skid, the Broncos are back in the win column due to an outstanding second-half performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Latavius Murray's 130-yard rushing game was complimented by three sacks and three interceptions from the defense.

Both sides of the ball contributed big plays, and Denver emerged victorious with a 24-15 win at Empower Field at Mile High. After the game, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

