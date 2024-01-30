 Skip to main content
Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Courtland Sutton as Broncos' 2023 MVP

Jan 30, 2024 at 09:26 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

With just one game remaining in the 2023 NFL season, CBS Sports has identified each team’s MVP for the past year.

In Denver, wide receiver Courtland Sutton got the nod after a career-high 10 touchdowns.

"Courtland Sutton was a fantastic weapon for the Broncos in 2023," Tyler Sullivan wrote. "Whenever they needed a big play, it seemed like the veteran wideout was always able to come through with one. He led the team across the board in receiving totals, including 10 receiving touchdowns on the year. (No other player had more than four.)"

Sutton averaged 13.1 yards per catch and recorded 772 yards on 59 catches in 16 games as he posted as many touchdowns in 2023 as he did from 2019-22.

With that level of success, Sullivan wrote that Sutton was deserving of postseason accolades.

"While his receiving yards total wasn't as massive as some other elite wideouts in the NFL, Sutton was a sneaky Pro Bowl snub," Sullivan wrote.

