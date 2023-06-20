Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' top duo

The Lead

Two is better than one.

That was the premise of a recent CBS Sports article, which identified the top duo for each NFL team.

To qualify, the two players had to be on the same side of the ball but didn't necessarily have to play the same position.

While the Broncos arguably have several pairings deserving the honor, CBS identified cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons as the team's top duo.

"The Broncos have one of the game's best cornerbacks in Surtain, who has allowed a 59.7 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks after his first two seasons.

"… A Second Team All-Pro last season (and three times in the last four years), Simmons tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and had three forced fumbles in just 12 games.

"Denver's secondary is in good hands with Surtain and Simmons."

Simmons and Surtain combined for eight interceptions and 17 passes defensed in 2022, which certainly makes them deserving of the recognition.