Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' most underappreciated player

The Lead

The work in the trenches is never easy — and NFL linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve.

That changed a bit on Friday, as CBS Sports picked an underappreciated player on each AFC team.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones got the nod for the Broncos, as the 2022 free-agent addition quietly had a strong debut season in Denver.

"His numbers have never been gaudy, but he's been an above-average interior man for at least four years now, dating back to his days with the 49ers," Cody Benjamin wrote. "Removed from the Nick Bosa companionship in 2022, he still starred as a top-flight run stuffer in Denver. With 20 tackles for loss and 10 QB hits the last three seasons, he's a legit anchor alongside newcomer Zach Allen."