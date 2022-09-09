Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' bold predictions include big expectations for the Broncos

The Lead

According to two CBS Sports writers, the Broncos could achieve two of the NFL's greatest accomplishments this year.

In previewing the 2022 season, CBS Sports’ John Breech predicted that the Broncos will bring home the Lombardi trophy this year. His outline has Denver finishing third in the AFC West with a 10-7 record, but then going on to defeat the Chargers in the wild-card round, the Bills in the Divisional round and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship before besting the Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl LVII.

"The past two Super Bowls have both been won by a quarterback who was in his first year with a new team (Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford) and you know what, I've decided I'm just going to ride that train until it crashes, so I'm going with Russell Wilson and the Broncos to win it all this season," Breech wrote.

It is not just a Super Bowl victory that the Broncos could celebrate this season. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan, tasked with making his own bold predictions, projects Russell Wilson will earn MVP honors after bringing Denver back to the playoffs.