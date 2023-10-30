Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian posts strong performance in Denver's win over Chiefs

The Lead

For the Broncos to hold the Kansas City Chiefs to a single-digit point total and out of the end zone, Denver's defense needed its unheralded players to step up and play at a star level.

Second-year cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian accomplished exactly that on Sunday. McMillian became the first Bronco since Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey in 2004 to record an interception and two tackles for a loss in a single game, and McMillian's big plays made a tremendous impact in a 24-9 Denver win.

All-Pro safety Justin Simmons was one of McMillian's teammates who was impressed by his breakout performance.

"By no means was it perfect — and to be completely honest against a team like that, it's not going to be — but [I'm] proud of the guys with how they fought, especially our front," Simmons said after the game. "I thought [Ja'Quan] stepped up [and] had a great game."

Simmons highlighted McMillian's confidence as a reason his game has made massive strides in recent weeks.

"He's starting to play confidently," Simmons said. "Any time you can go out there and play confidently, you play faster and things slow down for you. He's getting into a rhythm and a flow, and his preparation in terms of his film study throughout the week and asking questions. I think he does such a good job of feeling what the offense is trying to give him and how they're trying to set it up. It's not easy against that team."

McMillian corralled his second career interception early in the second quarter, undercutting a Patrick Mahomes pass that was intended for tight end Travis Kelce to give the Broncos' offense — which had scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives — possession again.