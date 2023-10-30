Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian posts strong performance in Denver's win over Chiefs

Oct 30, 2023 at 09:00 AM

The Lead

For the Broncos to hold the Kansas City Chiefs to a single-digit point total and out of the end zone, Denver's defense needed its unheralded players to step up and play at a star level.

Second-year cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian accomplished exactly that on Sunday. McMillian became the first Bronco since Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey in 2004 to record an interception and two tackles for a loss in a single game, and McMillian's big plays made a tremendous impact in a 24-9 Denver win.

All-Pro safety Justin Simmons was one of McMillian's teammates who was impressed by his breakout performance.

"By no means was it perfect — and to be completely honest against a team like that, it's not going to be — but [I'm] proud of the guys with how they fought, especially our front," Simmons said after the game. "I thought [Ja'Quan] stepped up [and] had a great game."

Simmons highlighted McMillian's confidence as a reason his game has made massive strides in recent weeks.

"He's starting to play confidently," Simmons said. "Any time you can go out there and play confidently, you play faster and things slow down for you. He's getting into a rhythm and a flow, and his preparation in terms of his film study throughout the week and asking questions. I think he does such a good job of feeling what the offense is trying to give him and how they're trying to set it up. It's not easy against that team."

McMillian corralled his second career interception early in the second quarter, undercutting a Patrick Mahomes pass that was intended for tight end Travis Kelce to give the Broncos' offense — which had scored touchdowns on two of its first three drives — possession again.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger broke down what made McMillian's performance so special.

After matching up against some of the game's top players and more than holding his own, McMillian said the Broncos' defense came into the game knowing that they could play at a high level and challenge for a win.

"It's a big achievement," McMillian said. "We knew we could do it. It's not a surprise. We just kept fighting, kept getting stops, kept getting after their quarterback … and we just made plays on the ball at the right time."

McMillian also underscored the importance of attention to detail and relentless drive and effort in pulling off the Broncos' first win against Kansas City since 2015.

"We just played a game we knew we could play all along," McMillian said. "[It] took some time. We had to focus on the small things and kept working and kept getting better stopping the run. We pay our respects to them, the champs, and we just played our hearts out."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton surprises Denver golfers in The Players' Tribune video

Sutton said golf is a way he enjoys engaging with his community in a post with The Players' Tribune and United.
news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos can continue their momentum in the running game

Denver will look to establish the run against the Chiefs and continue momentum from its season-best performance on the ground against Green Bay.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Baron Browning bringing energy to Broncos' potent pass rush

Browning will look to build off his season debut when Denver hosts the Chiefs on Sunday.
news

Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz describes his journey to Denver, lessons he's learned in his career 

Lutz has been perfect on his field goals over the past six games, including two game-winners.
news

Mile High Morning: S P.J. Locke's first career interception secures Broncos' 19-17 victory

Locke's game-sealing play was even sweeter for him as the culmination of an adversity-filled journey.
news

Mile High Morning: Recognizing Broncos greats in honor of National Tight Ends Day

From Shannon Sharpe to Riley Odoms, here are five Denver tight ends that made a difference on the field.
news

Mile High Morning: 10 Broncos to wear helmet flag decals through NFL Heritage Program

The Broncos will wear the decals on their helmets in their games against Green Bay and Kansas City.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton's touchdown reception, DE Zach Allen's sack among Week 6's standout plays

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Allen recorded one of the fastest sacks of Week 6, while Sutton's one-armed snag was one of the week's most improbable completions.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos share excitement about inclusion of flag football in 2028 Olympics

Denver players share their ideal flag football positions and detail the importance of playing football on a global stage.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos encouraged by defensive improvement, but still striving to win crucial moments

After holding the Chiefs to 19 points, Denver is looking to turn defensive progress into wins.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offense aiming for consistency against Kansas City

Denver is looking to find its rhythm against a talented Chiefs defense.
Advertising