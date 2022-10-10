Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

Oct 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221010_MHM

The Lead

Playing the last four weeks without All-Pro safety Justin Simmons was no easy feat for the Broncos' defense, but Caden Sterns stepped up in the veteran's place.

While Sterns has played well at free safety throughout Simmons' time on injured reserve, the Denver Post’s Kyle Newman noted that the second-year safety was a superstar on Thursday night against the Colts. With two interceptions, three passes defensed and three combined tackles, Sterns helped keep the Broncos in the game.

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," Newman wrote.

Newman noted that Sterns' two interceptions off Colts quarterback Matt Ryan matched his season total in 2021, when he picked off Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as a rookie. As the Broncos enter Week 6 of the 2022 season, Sterns is on pace to surge to new heights in Year 2.

Sterns credited his two interceptions to the secondary's communication in zone coverage. It was not an individual achievement, Sterns noted, but a group effort among the defense to force the turnovers.

"The first one, I just read [Ryan's] eyes and on the second one, it was the same thing," Sterns said after the game. "Both of them happened in zone coverage. So collectively, it was everybody doing their job in the secondary to allow me to get in position to make those picks."

With Simmons eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6, Newman noted that Sterns could return to the dime back position. Regardless of where on the field he plays, the second-year safety has shown his ability to be an impactful player for the Broncos' defense.

Below the Fold

After his performance on Thursday, Sterns' teammates expressed their excitement for the young defensive back. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who dominated the Colts' backfield with 2.5 sacks, praised Sterns' growth in Year 2.

"Huge, it's huge," Chubb said after the game. "I preach to Caden all the time. … He stepped up to the challenge. It's fun to watch him play, watch him grow as a safety. Because when he first got here, he didn't like to hit. I won't lie to you; he didn't like to hit. Now you see him in the box, trying to get the ball out and do everything he can to make plays for the defense, so it's fun to see."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Football Outsiders breaks down why Pat Surtain II is 'the best cornerback in the NFL right now'

"No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain," Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: After Randy Gregory's injury, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto have big shoes to fill

"With Baron, I just know he's going to fill into that role and do the same things," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

If the Broncos can get a win on Thursday, they can further push the series in their favor in recent memory and continue an impressive run against the Colts in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Montrell Washington among bright spots from loss to Raiders

"We had those times in the game where we had prime field position, and we took advantage of a couple of those," Courtland Sutton said after the game.

news

Mile High Morning: Kareem Jackson gives insight into his game-day fashion

"On a day where we travel, I look forward to going into my closet and pulling out a nice suit," Jackson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton on pace for a career year in 2022

"Whatever the reasons for last season's struggles on deep passes, there has been an abrupt change in 2022," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway and Dan Marino named best QB combo in NFL draft history by ESPN

Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson also made the top 10.

news

Mile High Morning: Facing tough 49ers defense, Broncos' run game showed improvement

"We just stuck to it, and that's the key, especially in games in Denver at home," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "Guys can get tired, and as much as we can keep pounding them in the run game, that's going to help us out later in the game."

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over San Francisco

Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

news

Mile High Morning: Amid injuries, the Broncos' offensive line has shown resilience

"In all reality, we've had two really good rushing games and we've got to continue to build off the rushing that we've had," left guard Dalton Risner told The Denver Post's Kyle Newman.

Advertising