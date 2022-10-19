Mile High Morning: Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII team during Week 7

The Lead

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the franchise's first world championship team, the Broncos will celebrate the 1997 team over the course of the week, culminating in a halftime ceremony during Sunday's game against the Jets.

In the days to come, DenverBroncos.com will unveil several content series reliving Super Bowl XXXII and the path leading up to it. An interview series from Aric DiLalla will feature stories from Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Ring of Famers Mike Shanahan and Rod Smith. The site will also feature exclusive photos from the team's archive, highlights from the Super Bowl and other special video features.

Heading into alumni weekend, the team will host former players for several private events, including a Super Bowl XXXII reunion celebration banquet on Saturday.

Although that and other events will not be open to the public, DenverBroncos.com will provide coverage from the events to give fans a glimpse inside the festivities.