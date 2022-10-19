Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII team during Week 7

Oct 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221019_mhm

The Lead

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the franchise's first world championship team, the Broncos will celebrate the 1997 team over the course of the week, culminating in a halftime ceremony during Sunday's game against the Jets.

In the days to come, DenverBroncos.com will unveil several content series reliving Super Bowl XXXII and the path leading up to it. An interview series from Aric DiLalla will feature stories from Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Ring of Famers Mike Shanahan and Rod Smith. The site will also feature exclusive photos from the team's archive, highlights from the Super Bowl and other special video features.

Heading into alumni weekend, the team will host former players for several private events, including a Super Bowl XXXII reunion celebration banquet on Saturday.

Although that and other events will not be open to the public, DenverBroncos.com will provide coverage from the events to give fans a glimpse inside the festivities.

Then, at the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Jets, members from the 1997 team will be honored on the field during a special halftime reunion ceremony that fans in attendance won't want to miss.

Below the Fold

Denver's secondary continues to contain opposing offenses, and Pro Football Focus placed the Broncos at No. 2 overall in their NFL Week 6 secondary ranking.

"The Broncos' secondary has been outstanding this season, and Patrick Surtain II might just be the best cornerback in the NFL,"PFF’s Marcus Mosher wrote. "The only thing holding this unit back is injuries, which have forced Damarri Mathis into a bigger role. Otherwise, this is an elite group with a ton of size and athleticism."

Mosher further noted that the Broncos have the highest team coverage grade in the league (90.6) and are No. 8 overall in EPA allowed per passing play (-0.113).

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie TE Greg Dulcich scores touchdown in first NFL game

Plus, Pat Surtain II continues to cement his status as a top-tier cornerback.

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb enjoying the ride amid his return to elite play

"The fact that we're all rushing so hard together as one, it's been working out, man, and it's been fun," Chubb told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "We're moving as one in these meeting rooms, and then we're going out there and executing it."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997, earning All-America honors and finishing as the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy after leading the Vols to the SEC title as a senior.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' offensive line can step up to replace Garett Bolles

"[Bolles and Dalton Risner] had started 48 of 54 games next to each other since the beginning of the 2019 season, but Risner will have a new neighbor on the left side of the Denver line going forward," the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II reflects on his two-interception game against the Chargers as a rookie

"Each and every week, I expect to make big plays, so that game happened to be one of my biggest games," Surtain said. "I just step in and expect the best."

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the start of President Damani Leech's tenure with the Broncos

"As chief operating officer of NFL International before joining the Broncos, Leech worked in a strategically important division that also brought him into near-daily contact with numerous clubs as the league's international home marketing area program came into focus," Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," the Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Football Outsiders breaks down why Pat Surtain II is 'the best cornerback in the NFL right now'

"No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain," Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: After Randy Gregory's injury, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto have big shoes to fill

"With Baron, I just know he's going to fill into that role and do the same things," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at the Broncos' recent success vs. the Colts

If the Broncos can get a win on Thursday, they can further push the series in their favor in recent memory and continue an impressive run against the Colts in Denver.

Advertising