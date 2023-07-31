Mile High Morning: Broncos S Caden Sterns embracing his role in the secondary

Denver Broncos | News

Jul 31, 2023 at 09:00 AM
The Broncos' secondary boasts two of the best defensive backs in football in safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Pat Surtain II, but third-year safety Caden Sterns is showing signs he take the next step in his young career.

In an interview with The Denver Post, Sterns set his expectations for the coming season.

"It's time to take the next step," Sterns told the Post. "… I'm just trying to be a better player and play consistently and, most importantly, stay healthy and the rest will take care of itself."

Sterns made one of the highlight defensive plays of the first week of training camp, diving to secure an interception off a deflection by Simmons. But he's no stranger to the bright lights of regular-season action, either, starting five games over the past two seasons and intercepting two passes in an Oct. 6 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After missing the last 12 games of the 2022 season, the Texas product will join Simmons, Surtain II and veteran safety Kareem Jackson in a talented and experienced defensive backfield. Even with plenty of depth at the safety position, Sterns says he's ready for his breakout year.

"There's no doubt in my mind," Sterns said. "I've played enough in this league to know that I have what it takes to be a really good safety. I'm going to hold myself to that standard. I have the blueprint with the two safeties that we have. That's my priority. And doing what I can to help this team win is just as important."

Sterns also reflected on his successful recovery from injury and return to the field.

"I've been dealing with (stuff) since my freshman year in college," he said. "So now to feel 100% healthy, I spent a lot of time on my body because I had a lot of time. I feel really good."

Click here to read more about Sterns' outlook for the 2023 season.

