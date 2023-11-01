Mile High Morning: Broncos' rookies making impact through first half of season

Mims, the Broncos' top pick in the draft, has already earned multiple Rookie of the Week nominations and is one of two players to record a kick-return touchdown this season. The Oklahoma product also averages 20.3 yards per punt return and has emerged as one of Denver's offense's most dangerous big-play threats, with a team-leading 22.4 yards per catch.

The offense's other standout rookie, McLaughlin, has continued his incredible journey from breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent to securing a valuable role in the Broncos' backfield.

McLaughlin ranks second on the Broncos in rushing yards and ranks second in the NFL in yards per carry (7.1) among players with at least 30 carries. Denver has utilized McLaughlin in the passing game as well, and he's recorded 12 receptions and two receiving touchdowns at the halfway point of the season. In the Broncos' 31-28 win over Chicago, McLaughlin totaled 104 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches and found the end zone on a screen pass.

Defensively, Sanders and cornerback Riley Moss have also seen playing time in their first season in Denver, as have undrafted free agents Nake Adkins and Thomas Incoom.