Mile High Morning: Broncos projected to make playoffs behind No. 2 defense in projections by ESPN's Mike Clay

Below the Fold

Kelly Kleine, Executive Director of Football Operations and Special Advisor to General Manager George Paton, is setting a standard for women in the NFL.

At only 30 years old, Kleine is the second-highest ranking woman in the NFL on the football side of an organization. Alongside Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche, Kleine is one of the two most-senior women in team scouting roles in NFL history, and one of only 13 women to currently hold a scouting position in the NFL, according to USA Today.

Kleine joined the Broncos in May, reuniting with new Paton in Denver following several seasons of working together in Minnesota. With the Broncos, Kleine has taken on a complex role with a hand in several departments.

"She's involved in everything," said Paton. "She is a liaison to a lot of different departments for me. She's in charge of a number of things and is a sounding board for me."

Kleine's versatile skill set is part of what makes her so valuable to the Broncos organization.

Kleine has received plenty of praise early in her tenure with the Broncos, as those who meet her marvel at the talent and work ethic that has led her to her current position.

"She carries herself with confidence, but in a humble way and she's incredibly talented at what she does," Senior Vice President of Strategy Brittany Bowlen said.

Kleine knows that she is breaking barriers in the NFL and may be a source of inspiration for others — particularly women hoping to break into professional sports — but she hasn't let it affect the way she handles her responsibilities.

"If this helps one person realize that they can be whatever they want to be in the NFL, it gives me chills to think about that," Kleine said, "but I'm just here to work."

Above all, Kleine is passionate about football and is excited to start a new season with the Broncos.