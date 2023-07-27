Mile High Morning: Broncos President Damani Leech gives behind-the-scenes look at 'Snowcapped' helmet design process

Leech emphasized the importance of including the captains and other players in the decision-making process.

"I think it's important to have them involved," Leech said. "They have to wear it. We talked about [how] the uniform is almost like a super suit. When they come out onto the field, what they're wearing should be motivating and inspiring them."

The process included several meetings, from developing color palates to testing prototypes to safety Justin Simmons' selection as the player model for unveiling the helmet to ownership.

Simmons said it was difficult to hold in his excitement after seeing the "Snowcapped" helmets for the first time.

"I think the helmets are really neat," Simmons said. "I think any time you can have something new, just kind of spice it up a little bit, I think that brings a whole new level of excitement. I know the guys are excited, I was super excited when I had the chance to see them."

Simmons also appreciated the opportunity to model the uniforms and be a part of the design process.

"It's always an honor to be able to do things like that. I never want to take those things for granted, so I think it's a really cool honor to be asked to be in the unveiling for that."

Fans have been clamoring for updates on potential uniform evolutions over the past year, and Leech provided a look at how that process has progressed. The process of developing new uniforms is lengthy, but Leech said that he and other members of team leadership spent a day at Nike headquarters in Oregon this spring talking about the Broncos' uniforms and identity.