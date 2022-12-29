Mile High Morning: Broncos players share their first impressions of Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg

Below the Fold

"I know I can play exceptionally well," Wilson said. "I know what I have in me, and I know what I can do. At the end of the day, each moment that you get out there, you want to play your best. I haven't been able to do that this year so far. We have two games to go. I want to be able to go compete at the highest level and try to get us two wins and get a win against the Kansas City Chiefs. I know how much this game means to us just because of the rivalry and the history of it all. It's another opportunity to play the game that we love with the teammates that we love. In terms of my confidence level, my resilience in myself, knowing who I am, and how much work I put into it every day — the mentality, the work ethic. You have dark days sometimes. It's been up and down. It's been a tough year in a lot of ways physically and just trying to score more touchdowns. [I'm] used to scoring a lot of touchdowns and winning a lot of games, and that hasn't happened. It's the first time it's been like this. What I do know is that I believe in our guys that we have around us. ... I believe in myself at the highest level."