Mile High Morning: Broncos players share enthusiasm for playing on the road ahead of Houston matchup

The Lead

After forging a five-game winning streak that included four victories at Empower Field at Mile High, the Broncos will look to continue their winning ways with a three-game stretch of road games.

The stretch starts with a clash against a playoff contender with an identical 6-5 record, the Houston Texans. Yet for some Broncos players, playing as the visitors doesn't feel like a disadvantage.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III said he prefers playing on the road and enjoys the opportunity to refresh and silence the crowd.

"Personally, I like the road," Cushenberry said after Wednesday's practice. "... You come in there with backs against the wall, all we've got is each other. Everyone's booing. It's good to go into a road game and quiet the crowd down. I enjoy road games."

Denver succeeded in quieting the Bills Mafia crowd in its last away game, a 24-22 thriller against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." Their next task will be spoiling the fun in Houston's NRG Stadium, which ranks in the top 10 in home attendance and has had plenty to cheer about with the Texans' impressive start.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. agreed with Cushenberry's assessment and said another advantage of playing in away games is the opportunity to grow closer as a team, an important benefit in the stretch run of the regular season.