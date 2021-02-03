Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to the return of EA Sports' college football video game

Below the Fold

In an interview with CBS Denver’s Michael Spencer, former Broncos QB Brian Griese detailed what the most rewarding thing is about his work for his Judi's House foundation, which helps children and families with grief. "By far it's just the opportunity to take what's a tragedy in a kid's life and support that family and that child in the most difficult time their life," Griese said, "and then hopefully build coping skills in them that they can get through and then get back in honor of the person that they've lost." Griese will host a virtual fundraising event featuring a conversation with Charles Woodson on Saturday night before Super Bowl LV.