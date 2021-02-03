Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Broncos players react to the return of EA Sports' college football video game

Feb 03, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

The Lead

After more than seven years, EA Sports is relaunching its college football video game franchise. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, EA Sports made the announcement, which immediately made waves on the platform with fans of the series.

Several Broncos players clearly include themselves in that group, as they responded to the announcement with a mix of emotions.

Most of them were happy to hear the news. Jake Butt and DaeSean Hamilton were already sparring over Twitter about who would beat the other.

But Justin Strnad, just one year removed from his college career, reacted with a bit of sorrow.

If you, too, are interested in the game, ESPN put together a good explainer on where the game might be in its development, what might be in the game and more. The short answer to those questions is that you are still quite far away from playing it on any next-generation console.

Below the Fold

In an interview with CBS Denver’s Michael Spencer, former Broncos QB Brian Griese detailed what the most rewarding thing is about his work for his Judi's House foundation, which helps children and families with grief. "By far it's just the opportunity to take what's a tragedy in a kid's life and support that family and that child in the most difficult time their life," Griese said, "and then hopefully build coping skills in them that they can get through and then get back in honor of the person that they've lost." Griese will host a virtual fundraising event featuring a conversation with Charles Woodson on Saturday night before Super Bowl LV.

The Unclassifieds

